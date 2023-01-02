The Chase Claypool trade isn’t working out just yet for the Chicago Bears

Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Detroit Lions was another sour note in the Chicago Bears first year of a complete tear down as the team seemingly quit in the Motor City after jumping out to a 10-7 lead.

Chicago’s offense was stuck in reverse, managing just over 30 net passing yards and 200 net total yards while Detroit topped 500 yards. And the frustrations ensued on the sideline at least for one player.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was reportedly visibly upset on the sideline during the game, likely from a lack of targets in the game:

Bears WR Chase Claypool was hot as he went to the sideline after that third down play. Tossed his helmet to the ground. Voiced his frustration to WR coach Tyke Tolbert. Justin Fields came over and talked to him for a minute. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) January 1, 2023

Chase Claypool was finally targeted with just 2:04 left in the game but dropped a Justin Fields pass. Following the game, Fields addressed the incident on the sideline, saying it was just a competitive guy letting out some frustration.

“He was frustrated,” Fields said after the loss. “He’s a passionate player. He’s passionate about the game. But I think his emotions – he was just showing his emotions. It’s great to have emotion in the game, you just have to know how to control it. You can’t let it come out like that. At the end of the day, that’s not helping anybody. That’s not helping the team. Everybody is frustrated. We’re getting blown out. Just call it what it is. We got punched in the mouth. Everybody feels that way.”

It hasn’t been a pleasant experience for Chase Claypool in Chicago so far.

Not only has he been bothered by injuries that have cost him to miss some games, but he hasn’t produced either. Claypool has just 12 receptions on 23 targets for 111 yards and 0 touchdowns in six games played for the Bears. His best game came in Week 13 vs. Green Bay but had to leave the game early with a knee injury.

With Ryan Poles giving up a second-round pick, that will likely be No. 32 or No. 33 overall, this trade just hasn’t worked out yet for Chicago. Chase Claypool will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2023 and the Bears are going to need to make an important decision on his future.

It might be too early to give up on him entirely as a full offseason of work in this offense could help. But right now, this is looking like a loss for Poles and it could be costly in terms of the draft capital Chicago has.

