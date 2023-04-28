The Chicago Bears had to wait for what felt like forever between the number ten overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and their second pick at 53. The Bears added a stellar offensive lineman in Darnell Wright with their first draft pick Thursday night. General manager Ryan Poles hinted the Bears would be in the market for a defensive lineman Friday night. They added to their need in the trenches by drafting defensive tackle Gervon Dexton Sr. out of Florida.

Dexter will add much-needed pass-rush help for a unit that was one of the worst in the league last season. Head coach Matt Eberflus must feel relieved to have support for the defensive line this season.

Analysis of the newest Chicago Bears player

Here is a breakdown of Dexter’s game coming out of college via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

“Dexter is frequently slow off snap, which tends to have a domino effect on both his hands and positioning in a negative way. His size and traits help him make plays even after being blocked early in the rep, but he will need to improve his hand usage as a pro. He’s a limited pass rusher with below average quickness and rush skill but can get there eventually if the play extends. Dexter’s physical profile might be hard for teams to ignore, and he could become a more consistent performer in a 3-4 defense.”

Highlights

Here are highlights of Dexter:

