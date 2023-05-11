Trending
Twitter reactions to the Chicago Bears 2023 schedule

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL schedule is officially here and fans react on Twitter

The Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule has been revealed and it includes a number of fascinating matches. It’s natural for fans to be excited about the forthcoming season at this point in the offseason.

In addition to traditional NFC North opponents, the Bears will play in the AFC West and NFC South, with home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons, and away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New Orleans Saints.

Chicago finished fourth in the NFC North and will face the same team in the NFC East and NFC West. They’ll meet the AFC North’s same-place finisher, the Cleveland Browns, on the road in their 17th game. The Bears will open the season at home for the second straight year, hosting the Green Bay Packers in a game that will feature Justin Fields and Jordan Love.

Bears Nation had lots to say on Twitter following the schedule:

