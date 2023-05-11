Chicago Bears 2023 NFL schedule is officially here and fans react on Twitter

The Chicago Bears’ 2023 schedule has been revealed and it includes a number of fascinating matches. It’s natural for fans to be excited about the forthcoming season at this point in the offseason.

In addition to traditional NFC North opponents, the Bears will play in the AFC West and NFC South, with home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons, and away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New Orleans Saints.

Chicago finished fourth in the NFC North and will face the same team in the NFC East and NFC West. They’ll meet the AFC North’s same-place finisher, the Cleveland Browns, on the road in their 17th game. The Bears will open the season at home for the second straight year, hosting the Green Bay Packers in a game that will feature Justin Fields and Jordan Love.

Bears Nation had lots to say on Twitter following the schedule:

10-7 at a minimum. 🐻 ⬇️ — Justin Banzuly (@jbanzuly23) May 12, 2023

Bears 2023 schedule

1 vs. GB 325

2 at TB 12

3 at KC 325

4 vs. DEN 12

5 at WAS (TNF)

6 vs. MIN 12

7 vs. LVR 12

8 at LAC (SNF)

9 at NO 12

10 vs. CAR (TNF)

11 at DET 12

12 at MIN (MNF)

13 BYE

14 vs. DET 12

15 at CLE TBD

16 vs. ARI 325

17 vs. ATL 12

18 at GB TBD — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 12, 2023

My 2023 Chicago Bears prediction: Record: 10-7. Lose in 1st round of playoffs Justin Fields stats: 3800 Passing yards

370 Rushing yards 27 passing TD’s

|10 int | 8 rushing TD’s — JustinFieldsBurner (@JustinFieldsAlt) May 12, 2023

https://twitter.com/lgscar2013/status/1656815117428727810

So much better than last year — Lushy Lluun (@LushyLluun) May 12, 2023

WE RUN THE NFL — $lxm⭐️ (@_JIMMYC00KS) May 12, 2023

Week 13 bye is the blessing — Pktripp91 (@pktripp91) May 12, 2023

Goodness. I can’t wait for Chicago Bears football — Cole Gross (@CGross23) May 12, 2023

