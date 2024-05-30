Chicago Bears: Many still believe changes made in 2024 are insufficient

The Chicago Bears have been lauded for the changes made to the roster this offseason. Despite that, many around the league still believe the changes are insufficient.

The Chicago Bears were arguably the most busy team in the NFL this offseason. General Manager Ryan Poles parted ways with longtime veteran players like offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and safety Eddie Jackson.

Additionally, he overhauled the offense. He brought in veterans like running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, and offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Coleman

Shelton, and Matt Pryor. Moreover, he added six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. In the draft, Poles selected quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze with his two top-ten picks.

For some around the league, the changes made by the Chicago Bears make them this season’s darlings. We saw how the Detroit Lions had that role in 2023. Many people loved and greatly supported that team as they made it to the NFC Championship.

Are the Chicago Bears the most improved team in the NFL or the one with the most changes?

The 2024 Chicago Bears hope they become this season’s Lions. While some feel this team can compete for the NFC North title or at least a Wild Card spot, many still think that the moves made were insufficient for the team to make it to the playoffs.

Stacey Dales of the NFL Network feels the Chicago Bears’ new-look offense will make opposing defenses more honest. They won’t be able to double-team one or two players since the Bears now have many weapons.

The @ChicagoBears love how things are going with Caleb Williams. And they have really done everything possible to put him in a position to be successful with playmakers galore…#TheInsiders #dabears @nflnetwork s/o @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/hYQhsP2P09 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) May 30, 2024

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha is also bullish on the Chicago Bears. He ranked them as the most improved team in the league.

[T]he Bears now have an offense that could become the most exciting in franchise history. This is a team that saw its defense grow considerably in the second half of last season. If Williams can make an immediate impact — which he needs to do — the playoffs are a real possibility for this bunch.

As mentioned before, not everyone feels the same about the Chicago Bears. Maybe it is because of the franchise’s poor history on offense or depending so much on a rookie like Williams. They feel that Chicago will still be on the outside looking in on the playoffs front.

Pro Football Focus feels differently about the changes made by the Chicago Bears. In their latest power rankings, they rank them 20th.

On one hand, the Bears are a team with an ascending defense and a loaded receiving corps. On the other, they are a team with a rookie gunslinger, a new offensive coordinator, and bottom-five trench units on both sides of the ball. Expectations are high, but patience will likely be needed as the Bears try to build a sustainable future.

As noted in the above quote, PFF is impressed with the defense. They were especially pleased that the Bears re-signed cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had a breakout

season in 2023. Additionally, they liked how the secondary performed.

Led by breakout star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Chicago played very good defense down the stretch last season. Of particular importance was their improvement in coverage late in the year. Over the final seven weeks of the regular season, the Bears ranked fifth in coverage grade and first in interceptions.

Of course, the unknown is Williams. While he is considered a “generational” talent, he is still a rookie. Poles did a great job of assembling a fantastic offense for him to lead. However, it is so on paper. Now the players and coaches have to do their job. Many analysts around the league still lean on the Chicago Bears’ past. They have to do a lot to erase the decades of struggles.

