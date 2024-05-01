Let’s Revisit Draft Day With a Stand Out Chicago Bears Draft Picks from FOCO

FOCO is releasing a special Chicago Bears draft pick bobblehead from FOCO

What a draft it was for our Chicago Bears as they truly went out and delivered to their fans getting their franchise quarterback with the first overall pick and a stud wide receiver who was one of the top ranked receivers in this year’s draft with the 10th overall pick. This morning, FOCO has just released a bobblehead that commemorates this year’s number one overall pick as well as Jim McMahon who turned out to be an incredible player for the bears and hoping this year’s can do the same as well.

FOCO has just came out with their Chicago Bears NFL Draft Number One Pick Then & Now Bobblehead. This piece is displayed as a blacked out silhouette as the FOCO warehouse is currently constructing the mold of this masterpiece collectible, however, FOCO wants to make this collectible available for preorder so that Bears fans can capitalize on what is to be a special commemorative collectible to add to their already illustrious and unique Chicago Bears Bobblehead collection.

The Chicago Bears NFL Draft Number One Pick Then & Now Bobblehead will stand proudly at 5 inches tall once completed and currently on preorder at a retail price of 110$ with only 100 of these pieces available to snag.

Like all FOCO Bobbleheads, each one is hand-crafted and painted so that no two pieces look exactly the same. Make sure you click on any one of these links in this article to snag yourself one of these Chicago Bears NFL Draft Number One Pick Then & Now Bobbleheads before they are all gone.

