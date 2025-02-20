The Chicago Bears’ biggest positional weakness is without question the offensive line. Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times, which is a franchise record. The offensive line also struggled with run blocking, leading to a down year for D’Andre Swift.

Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones are the only two offensive linemen who are guaranteed to return this season. There is a very good chance the Bears will go with drafting an offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL draft, as they should.

The trenches need to be boosted for Caleb Williams to succeed and for Ben Johnson’s offense to succeed. There are many top offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft pool, and the Bears should target one in the first round.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is one of the top offensive line prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, and the Bears need to consider drafting him with the 10th overall pick.

Why drafting Kelvin Banks Jr. makes sense for the Chicago Bears

The former Texas Longhorn has been considered by many analysts the best offensive lineman prospect for 2025. Many mock drafts have the Bears selecting Banks with the 10th overall pick. The 6′ 4″ lineman was given the Lombardi Award, which is given to the best overall lineman in college football, and was also given the Outland Award which is given to the best interior lineman in college football.

ESPN’s Field Yates also explained that the 20-year-old prospect has been very impressive with pass-blocking:

“Banks has very good footwork and balance for a player of his 320-pound size, and I believe his extensive experience (42 starts) will make for a smoother transition in the NFL. He gave up only 4 pressures on 510 pass-blocking attempts in 2024, one of the lowest pressure percentages allowed by an FBS lineman. A lack of length has some convinced he’d be a better guard than tackle in the NFL, but I see the skill of a starter at left tackle.”

Banks has a very impressive resume that should catch the eye of the Bears front office. Only allowing 4 pressures in an entire season is incredible.

The Texas native has great quickness but also has elite strength and toughness, making him such a sought-after prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class. He would be an instant starter from day 1 and would be a perfect fit for Chicago.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is a very gifted athlete who can play both guard and tackle

Banks could either replace Teven Jenkins at left guard or potentially move to left tackle. If he moves to tackle, that opens the possibility of moving Braxton Jones to guard. Many draft analysts think he would be better suited at left tackle.

Here is some film showing the awesome toughness and power that the Jacobs Blocking trophy winner has.

#Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (6–4, 324) Very raw, but naturally gifted pass protector. Physical run blocker. Plays with plenty of raw power. pic.twitter.com/I0ryJbJI8D — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 5, 2024

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Probably the best OL of this draft class. His impressive athletic ability coupled with a dominant attitude on running plays, undeniable qualities in Pro Pass situations and his young age make him, as far as I'm concerned, a 1st round lock prospect Tier 1 💎 pic.twitter.com/F1EfrcUrcm — Rayane M (@RayaneScout) February 17, 2025

The former Longhorn has the makings to be a Pro-Bowler no question. He’s phenomenal as a pass protector but also has shown great moments on the run block as well.

Having a naturally gifted player like Banks on Caleb Williams’ blind side would be great for the Bears and would be an instant boost to what was one of the worst offensive lines in football. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson should look into drafting him with the 10th overall pick.

