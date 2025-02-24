With NFL free agency nearby, the Chicago Bears must sign an elite pass-rusher to boost the defense. Since 2022, the Bears pass rush has struggled greatly. The trade for Montez Sweat in 2023 has helped improve the pass rush, however the Bears desperately need another edge rusher on the opposite side of Sweat.

The Bears have plenty of cap space to work with for free agency as they have nearly 80 million in cap space. They added an additional 10 million in cap space by releasing veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker and tight end Gerald Everett. Chicago has a prime opportunity to sign a top defensive free agent to fix their weak pass rush.

Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson could choose from many free-agent options; however, one legendary player makes too much sense for the Bears to pursue. That would be none other than Khalil Mack.

Why signing Khalil Mack makes sense for the Chicago Bears

Mack is gonna be in very high demand this offseason as he is the fifth-ranked NFL free agent via PFF.

The 34-year-old Los Angeles Charger is still putting up great numbers even though he is at the end of his career. Mack had an overall PFF grade of 90.4, which was fifth out of 211 edge rushers. He also ranked second overall in run defense with a grade of 88.0. The Bears struggled with defending the run in 2024 and bringing the former Bear in would be a major upgrade to the defense.

The 9-time pro-bowler and 2016 defensive player of the year had seven sacks and two forced fumbles during the 2024 season and has shown he is still an elite pass-rusher in the NFL.

Mack also previously played for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when he was with the Raiders and would instantly fit in Allen’s 3-4 defensive scheme.

Khalil Mack was a massive fan favorite during his time in Chicago

Khalil Mack was dominant during his time with the Bears. He was explosive on the pass rush and was a powerhouse. “The Mack Attack” was beloved by all of us Bears fans, and if number 52 came back to Chicago, fans would be fired up no doubt.

Who needs coffee when you have @NFL’s 10 best Khalil Mack highlights? pic.twitter.com/3aVAbN3G8J — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) February 22, 2019

Khalil Mack vs. the Buccaneers: 🔸2 sacks

🔸1 hit

🔸2 hurries

🔸1 batted pass 🔹1 Tristan Wirfs hip toss‼️pic.twitter.com/GbeqpdUDvO — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) October 9, 2020

The Bears could possibly sign Mack to a 1 or 2-year deal, and use the draft to find a long-term replacement at edge rusher.

With free agency coming up quickly, it is only a matter of time until we find out who the Bears will end up signing.

