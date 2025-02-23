Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft profile: Ashton Jeanty

One of the top priorities for general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears during the 2025 offseason is to continue building out the offense around former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, at quarterback.

While Poles and the Bears would be wise to invest significant resources and copious amount of Chicago’s projected $60.8 million in effective cap space to improving an offensive line that allowed 68 sacks in 2024, continuing to bolster Williams’ supporting cast of playmakers may jumpstart his development and the franchise’s rebuild.

The Bears finished last season ranked No. 25 in the NFL in rushing offense, while averaging 102 rushing yards per game, despite signing D’Andre Swift to a three-year contract worth $24 million moments after free agency began last spring.

Why the Chicago Bears could target Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft

Poles and the Bears could look to add an electrifying playmaker at running back, by selecting Asthon Jeanty No. 10 overall, out of Boise State.

Jeanty is a tremendous fit, especially given head coach Ben Johnson’s success deploying a backfield duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs the past two seasons in Detroit, powering one of the most explosive offenses in football.

During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, while averaging seven yards per carry, emerging as the No. 1 running back prospect in this year’s class.

If Johnson and the Bears believe that Jeanty can take significant pressure off of Williams, while becoming a focal point of the ground attack which could open up opportunities over the top to the likes of receivers D.J. Moore, and Rome Odunze, Jeanty may become Chicago’s top target with their first pick.

Why Ashton Jeanty may not wind up in Chicago

Given the renaissance at the running back position in 2024 fueled by Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs, there’s a chance that one of the teams picking ahead of the Bears might select Jeanty as the new centerpiece of their offense, looking to replicate the success of the Eagles, Ravens, and Packers.

Likewise, Poles and Johnson may find it more prudent to choose the best available offensive tackle on the board when the Bears go on the clock, following in the Eagles’ footsteps of building a dominant offensive and defensive line as the backbone of a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

This is also viewed as a very deep draft class at running back, which could persuade Poles and the Bears to wait on taking one to pair with Swift.

Jeanty’s talent is unmistakable, but how the Bears view their needs at more valuable positions such as offensive or defensive line may dictate whether they even consider taking a running back in the first round.

