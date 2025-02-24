Chicago Bears linked to trading up in 2025 NFL Draft

Few things are going to matter more to the Chicago Bears‘ chances of competing in 2025 than ensuring Caleb Williams doesn’t need to suffer through another season like his 68-sack rookie campaign, in 2024.

Much of the progress in Williams’ development and many of the Bears’ inconsistencies on offense were caused by the offensive line’s struggles keeping the No. 1 overall pick upright in the pocket, amid a season that saw Chicago go through two different offensive play callers, along the way.

The Bears have the assets to jumpstart the rebuild along the offensive line, including the No. 10 overall pick in this spring’s draft and $69.9 million in effective cap space. General manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the ability to be aggressive in adding some major building blocks along the offensive line.

Could the Chicago Bears trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft?

If Chicago is going to emerge from this year’s draft with one of the premier offensive line prospects, Poles may need to move up the board.

That’s exactly what Bleacher/Report proposes the Bears try to trade up ahead of the draft, with LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell as Chicago’s top target.

“The offensive line isn’t Chicago’s only need,” Gary Davenport writes for B/R. “The team also badly needs to upgrade its edge rushers. And with almost $80 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, the Bears are well-positioned to be aggressive in free agency.

“But, free-agent offensive linemen can be pricey, as even middling options annually land beefy contacts because of the demand for help in the trenches. So, if there’s an opportunity for Chicago general manager Ryan Poles to slide up a spot or two and obtain the best offensive lineman in this draft class, he should pounce.”

Campbell, 6-foot-6 and 323 pounds is the kind of behemoth who has the traits to anchor the offensive line for years to come.

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell only allowed two sacks last season in Baton Rouge, while garnering an elite 80.6 pass protection grade as he surrendered just five quarterback hits and 11 hurries.

Campbell’s consistency would be a welcomed addition along the offensive line, even if the Bears need to invest some significant draft capital to get perhaps as high as No. 7, or so, to ensure he’s part of Chicago’s upcoming draft class.

