Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft profile: Tyler Warren

In order for the Chicago Bears to run new head coach Ben Johnson’s offense to its peak efficiency, general manager Ryan Poles may need to emerge from this offseason with a reliable and dynamic pass-catching tight end to pair with Cole Kmet.

Johnson’s use of 12-personnel (two-tight end sets) with the Detroit Lions helped propel Sam LaPorta into becoming one of the premier weapons at the position across the league, and is one of the chief tenents of his scheme.

The Bears releasing Gerald Everett doesn’t just create a void on the depth chart, but also the opportunity to add a legitimate weapon in the passing game for quarterback Caleb Williams, and who may throw Johnson’s playbook open opposite Kmet.

Could the Chicago Bears draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren?

If Tyler Warren is on the board when the Bears go on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the former Penn State standout is going to be difficult for general manager Ryan Poles and Chicago to pass up.

Warren, 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds, became the focal point of the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2024, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 11.9 yards per reception.

The Mechanicsville, Va. native is a versatile playmaker, who lined up at running back, quarterback, and even at center on a play he caught a touchdown pass on in Penn State’s last-second comeback victory over USC, during the 2024 campaign.

Warren’s versatility could make him an ideal fit in Johnson’s offense, who can move around to create mismatches against opposing linebackers and defensive backs while becoming a steady and reliable option for Williams on short and intermediate routes.

Why the Chicago Bears may not draft Tyler Warren

There’s a possibility that Warren could be long gone before the Bears go on the clock.

Some recent mock drafts have Warren, who caught 153 passes for 1,839 yards with 19 touchdowns across his five seasons in Happy Valley, being chosen as high as No. 7 by the New York Jets, and he’s an ideal fit for a team like the New England Patriots, who are selecting fourth overall.

Yet, Warren’s availability might not be the only reason he doesn’t wind up putting on a Bears cap on draft night.

Chicago has some really pressing needs along the offensive line and at pass rusher that might take priority over adding a weapon for Williams, even if Warren is seemingly earmarked to be a difference-maker and ideal fit in Johnson’s system.

