Chicago Bears announce 2025 training camp dates

With the team off until training camp, fans have been chomping at the bit to see the Chicago Bears back in action. But at least now fans know exactly when the Bears will be practicing.

Including Family Fest, Chicago is set to host 12 open practices to the public. The first is set to take place on July 25 and tickets will go on sale starting July 9, via Zack Pearson of Bear Report.

Open practices for #Bears training camp. Family Fest is Sunday, August 3. Tickets available Wednesday, July 9. pic.twitter.com/LSkm44eMmy — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 25, 2025

The Bears will be hosting joint practices with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at the tail end of training camp. Both opportunities will give head coach Ben Johnson his best opportunity to actually see his team in action. The following preseason games against both teams will help solidify any roster decisions as well.

Johnson’s arrival comes with one more change to the training camp schedule. Chicago hosted just nine open practices in 2024, meaning Bears fans will have three more opportunities to see their team in 2025, as Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery pointed out.

That's three more than last year. Ben Johnson is feeling generous.#Bears https://t.co/wpUix0eJ0R — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) June 25, 2025

Chicago Bears training camp storylines

The biggest storyline throughout camp and the entire 2025 season is Johnson’s connection with quarterback Caleb Williams. If the head coach can help Williams reach his No. 1 pick ceiling, then Chicago will take a step forward. But if the quarterback continues to struggle, Johnson’s immediate plans will hit a rough patch.

Elsewhere on offense, the Bears must solidify their left tackle spot. All four other offensive line positions are accounted for. But Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie are still trying to plead their case on the left side.

D’Andre Swift must prove he can lead the running back room while No. 10 overall pick Colston Loveland will be making his debut. With Johnson being an offensive-minded head coach, the offense is sure to draw plenty of eye balls throughout training camp.

But the defense certainly won’t be forgotten about. Veteran coach Dennis Allen has plenty of strong tools to work with, especially in the secondary, but there are still question marks. Who will be the third linebacker behind Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards? Same question for defensive end behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo. What is the defensive line rotation, is Tyrique Stevenson locked in as the starting cornerback?

All those questions and more should be answered in training camp. Johnson is in for quite the ride as he continues his head coach acclimation.

