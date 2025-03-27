From hiring Ben Johnson to all of their offseason moves, the Chicago Bears are committed to improving on their 5-12 record from the 2024 season. But offseason hype is one thing, winning on the gridiron is another.

Still, it’s clear that the Bears are trying to wash away the stink of the 2024 campaign. Head coach Matt Eberflus suffered a surprising Chicago fate, becoming the first head coach fired midseason by the franchise. While there were signs of life from quarterback Caleb Williams as a rookie, it was another Bears season that ended without a playoff berth.

As they prepare for the 2025 season, there are signs for optimism in the Windy City. However, ESPN’s win prediction model sees more of the same in Chicago. The Bears’ 2025 win total line has been set at 8.5 games. It’s the same exact total that Chicago was projected for in 2024.

Chicago Bears shoot for new heights

The Bears haven’t won nine games since 2018, when they went 12-4. They haven’t been to the playoffs since 2020 and they haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither will be the Bears. However, Chicago is clamoring for some playoff success.

Instead, all they’ve gotten is bottom of the barrel NFC North finishes. Before 2024 it was 7-10 in 2023, which came after an abysmal 3-14 2022 campaign. Take away the 2018 season and Chicago hasn’t won nine games since 2012. Going on over a decade of losing seasons.

The NFC North is now crowded with talent. The Detroit Lions have gone from laughing stock to offensive dynamo. Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love have the Green Bay Packers as a true playoff contender. And while the Minnesota Vikings are making a change at quarterback, head coach Kevin O’Connell has proven to be a strong offensive mind.

The odds will be stacked up against the Bears as they try to rise up the standings in 2024. But Johnson knew that when he took the job. Chicago must be confident in their approach come 2025 and ready to take on all challengers.

Signs of Bears optimism

The reason the Bears have been in so many ‘most improved offseason teams,’ lists is predominantly because of Johnson. Chicago was a broken team in 2024, making numerous changes to the coaching staff. Johnson offers a true foundation, and one that comes with explosive offensive fireworks.

Then, there’s Williams. While his rookie season didn’t live up to the No. 1 pick hype, the quarterback is still oozing potential. He is a strong reason Johnson and players like Grady Jarrett wanted to come to Chicago. Now that Johnson is in place, he will build the offense around Williams and his strengths. The quarterback has been put in a position to succeed and reach his true ceiling.

Speaking of Jarrett, he is one of the many additions the Bears have made to their trenches. He is joined by Dayo Odeyingbo on the defensive line, forming a scary trio alongside Montez Sweat. Offensively, Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman. It was an aggressive approach, but one that has been heralded by the masses. After watching Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, the Bears ensured they added strong talent to keep the quarterback upright in the pocket.

Nine wins has been elusive in Chicago for many years. But Johnson isn’t going to put a cap on the Bears’ success in year one. He is ready to build both the culture and foundation of the Bears, earning countless wins along the way.

