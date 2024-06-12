Chicago Bears: 3 Important questions to answer once training camp starts

While the Chicago Bears did a great job of transforming the roster, there are still questions to answer. Here are some that training camp could help answer.

Now that the Chicago Bears have finished their mandatory minicamp and are on a break before training camp, we can step back and see how this offseason has progressed. The Bears had rookie camp, OTAs, and the minicamp. While they haven’t been in pads, we got a glimpse of what could happen.

The Bears look like they will definitely be much improved over what we’ve seen recently. General manager Ryan Poles made many important moves. He transformed the offense into one that can quite possibly move the ball well and score a lot of points.

Additionally, Poles also has a defense that spent most of the season at or near the top of many defensive categories. The hope is that the unit avoids the slow start it had last season.

Of course, training camp will give us a better idea of what the Chicago Bears have. The team will look at which players help the team most and cut the roster down to the top 53.

There are still questions to be answered by training camp. Here are five of them.

