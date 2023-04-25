Chicago Bears: 4 best 1st round draft strategies; 1 to avoid

General manager Ryan Poles will return to Kansas City Thursday on draft night as the general manager of the Chicago Bears. He will be making the most critical choices of his young executive career in the hometown of the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw him rise the ranks of NFL leadership. Due to the March trade with the Carolina Panthers, Poles’ second choice in the 2023 NFL Draft will be what to do with the number nine overall pick.

He should have several top prospects on his draft board at nine. According to assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, the Bears have 6-8 guys they like at the ninth pick. I’ll break down four of the best choices the Bears can make Thursday night and one choice the Bears should avoid.

1. The Chicago Bears could draft Jalen Carter

It would be hard for the Bears to pass on Carter if he were on the board at nine. The more suspenseful question on Carter going to the Bears would be: is Poles willing to trade up to get him? Cunningham suggested the Bears are enamored with his skillset.

The 22-year-old has serious off-the-field issues but was considered the number-one college prospect at the beginning of last season. Head coach Matt Eberflus desperately needs a three-tech; Carter would be a steal for that job with the ninth overall pick.

