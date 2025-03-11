The Chicago Bears were active on the first day of free agency, addressing both their offensive and defensive line. They made a major splash when they signed long-time Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Jarrett had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Falcons, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nominations. However, unlike Chicago, Atlanta is in cap space purgatory and could no longer afford Jarrett on their roster. Unable to swing a trade, the Falcons were forced to release him.

The Bears made quick work, scooping Jarrett up before the end of the first day. Landing on his feet in short order, and still landing a fairly hefty contract, made Jarrett an early free agency winner in Bill Barnwell of ESPN’s eyes

“Veterans on the wrong side of 30 who get cut as the legal tampering period begins can languish. Jarrett was already on a new team by the end of the evening,” Barnwell wrote. “Wanting a defensive tackle to line up next to promising third-year lineman Gervon Dexter, Chicago gave Jarrett a three-year, $43.5 million contract. Instead of making that $16.3 million in 2025 and hitting free agency, he appears set to make a minimum of $28.5 million guaranteed over the next two years.”

“That’s a great deal for Jarrett. Sacks can come and go for defensive tackles, and he has been a solid run defender, but he’s turning 32 in April and didn’t play dominant football after returning from the ACL tear last season. Those types of players are usually looking at one-year guarantees without any sort of long-term commitment. Landing what amounts to a two-year commitment at an average salary close to the number the Falcons balked at paying is a pleasant surprise for his camp.”

What Grady Jarrett offers Chicago Bears

While Chicago has a defensive building block in Gervon Dexter and veteran Andrew Billings on their line, the Bears know they wanted more. Adding Garrett gives the team a ferocious threat in the middle and a player Dexter can build off of.

Over his 10 years with the Falcons, Jarrett racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks. After battling through an ACL tear in 2023, Jarrett managed to play all 17 games in 2024. He made 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. His Pro Football Focus numbers weren’t especially pretty, earning a 62.1 grade. However, the Bears are at least convinced that there is still plenty of juice left in the tank.

While Jarrett will be asked to help disrupt the pass game, his work against the run will be just as crucial. The Bears finished their 2024 campaign ranked 25th against the run, allowing 102 yards per game. Having Grady Jarrett’s six-foot, 300 pound frame should help plug up some holes in the middle.

Ultimately, Jarrett is the free agency winner as he was able to land a major contract after being released. However, Chicago is hoping to reap the benefits as they look for a defensive turnaround.

Small caveat in Bears’ plans

While Barnwell was impressed with Garrett, he isn’t necessarily a fan of what the Chicago Bears have done in free agency. While center Drew Dalman has been concerned their crown jewel thus far, Barnwell isn’t convinced.

“I’m not sure that’s a great deal for the Bears. Center Drew Dalman’s three-year, $42 million pact got them another interior lineman as part of their offensive line overhaul, and while that was much-needed, they might be paying a premium to add a guy who isn’t much better than league average,” Barnwell wrote. “I was more impressed by backup Ryan Neuzil when he filled in for an injured Dalman last season. The move to add Dayo Odeyingbo, who gives the Bears a second edge rusher across from Montez Sweat, was their best signing of the day.”

While Neuzil looked strong against pass, he earned an overall grade of 58.5 from PFF. Dalman, in turn, earned a 78.8 ranking fourth out of 64 guards. Of course, PFF grades don’t paint the whole picture, but there is a reason the Falcons turned back to Dalman once he returned from injury. He was viewed as one of the best center targets in the draft, with the Bears considering him far more than “better than league average.”

Of course, time will tell and Dalman will need to prove himself. It doesn’t hurt to have some caution around the Bears. Still, Chicago is confident in the signing.

At least the Bears got their flowers for bringing in Dayo Odeyingbo. The long-time Indianapolis Colt joined the team on a three-year, $48 million deal. Over his four years with the Colts, Odeyingbo racked up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. Only 25-years-old, the Bears are projecting the defensive end to only accomplish bigger things in Chicago.

