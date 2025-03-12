While things quieted down on two two of free agency, the Chicago Bears have remained diligent in improving their roster. It is clear that building out both the offensive and defensive lines was Chicago’s main goal as they entered the offseason.

To fix their defensive woes, the Bears signed pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract. Coming over from the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo is expected to bring an explosive spark off the line. Only 25-years-old, the Bears are hoping he will continue to develop as he comes to Chicago.

But not everyone is convinced Odeyingbo’s $48 million deal was a good signing for the Bears. In fact, the team received the “The 1,000th Annual Classic Overpay Award,” from ESPN’s Ben Solak. While he acknowledges the defensive end’s athletic upside, Solak just doesn’t see the juice being worth the squeeze at his contract number.

“This is an admirable approach, but tunnel vision is often a detriment in March, and that’s what happened here,” Solak wrote. “Odeyingbo, who got a three-year, $48 million contract, is an ascending player in the sense that he put the pieces together over the past two seasons with the Colts — he had 17 QB hits in both 2023 and 2024 — and could have a larger net impact in a role that doesn’t force him to split time.”

“But he is an average DE2 playing opposite an average DE1 in Montez Sweat,” Solak concluded. “The likelihood that he suddenly rises to a pass-rushing level that warrants $16 million per year is pretty low.”

Chicago Bears take chance on Dayo Odeyingbo

If you’re looking at just Odeyingbo’s sack numbers for 2024, it’s easy to see how the deal could be called an overpay. He put up just three in his final year with the Colts. However, Odeyingbo had 17 quarterback hits, which would’ve been the most on the Bears.

He put up another 17 quarterback hits in 2023, accompanied with an impressive eight sacks. Over his 61 games with the Colts, Odeyingbo has put up 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits, 16.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. The name to his game is simply getting to the quarterback.

Still, Odeyingbo did struggle in the eyes of Pro Football Focus. He earned just a 66.1 grade overall, ranking 76/211 defensive ends. So while he is coming to the Windy City with plenty of potential, it’s not like his $48 million is a guarantee the Bears are getting a supreme pass rusher.

Regardless, his signing should only amplify Montez Sweat’s production. It’s easy to look “average” when the offensive line is paying extra extension to you. It’s why he only mustered up 5.5 sacks. Having a stronger defensive line next to him will take that pressure off and give him more lanes to the passer. So if Odeyingbo isn’t getting through, Sweat should have an opportunity to.

Ultimately, the Chicago Bears are taking a risk on Dayo Odeyingbo. They’re hoping he can transition strongly into a full time roll and use his high motor to disrupt plays. But until he can do it on a consistent basis, there will be doubters amongst the fray.

Bears get flack for entire free agency class

Odeyingbo wasn’t the only one to feel the wrath of Solak. In fact, Chicago was questioned for both their signing of center Drew Dalman and their addition of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

“Of course, that’s the bet teams have to make in free agency: on upside, on ascension in a new environment,” Solak wrote. “It’s why most big free agent contracts don’t work. But the Bears’ focus on filling gaps along their lines led to a flurry of moves, and all of them could have qualified here.”

“Dalman probably isn’t worth all that money; Jarrett, at this stage in his career, probably isn’t worth all that money,” Solak said. “The new-look lines in Chicago are a March win for sure, but March wins evaporate by September, when on-field play either validates or exposes offseason hype trains.”

Dalman was a seemingly necessary addition with how the Bears had built their offensive line. After trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, it was clear that center was a glaring need. Dalman is coming to Chicago after a standout campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. His final season there saw him earn a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, fourth-best out of 64 centers. So while he may not be the most heralded lineman in the league, Chicago knew they needed his services.

Jarrett is a bit more of a gamble as he enters his age-32 season. He managed to play all 17 games with the Falcons in 2024, but only mustered up 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Jarrett has been in the league for a decade and the veteran presence he brings to Chicago will be crucial as the Bears build their franchise. However, it is fair to wonder how much gas is left in the tank. Especially at $43.5 million.

Ultimately, there is only one way for these new free agents and the Chicago Bears to silence the doubters. Come Week 1, they must prove their new configuration is actually the perfect fit.

