Chicago Bears add former 49ers cornerback to secondary

The Chicago Bears have already made two major additions to their defense, signing Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett. But it’s clear Chicago isn’t done tinkering with new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s unit.

While all eyes will be on head coach Ben Johnson and the new-look offense, it’s clear that the Bears defense will need a resurgence for Chicago to be successful in 2025. The Bears finished their 2024 season ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game.

To help remedy the issue, the Bears have signed cornerback Nick McCloud, via his agency Forever Athlete Management. The terms of his new contract have not yet been revealed.

What Nick McCloud offers Chicago Bears

Right off the bat, this is not a blockbuster signing for the Bears. It’s unlikely McCloud would even start barring injury. However, the cornerback has appeared in 48 games over his four-year NFL career, starting 16 of them. So, McCloud will give Chicago some much needed depth in the secondary.

During the 2024 campaign, McCloud played in seven games with the New York Giants before being waived and then signed by the 49ers, where he appeared in eight more games. Overall, the cornerback made 25 tackles and a pass defense. McCloud shined in the pass rush, where he ranked 15/222 cornerbacks with a 78.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

But in every other category, McCloud had a poor to awful grade. As he comes to Chicago, he must take a step forward in his development and prove he can be trusted whenever his number is called. Still, Johnson and Allen have been meticulous in their roster building thus far. Them adding McCloud shows they see something in the cornerback.

Training camp will be an opportunity for McCloud to truly show how good he can be. For now, he is a veteran option if any injury were to arise.

State of Bears secondary

On the back end, Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are locked into their starting roles. Byard is only getting older and his replacement will need to be found eventually. However, he has put up strong play in Chicago. As has Brisker, when he has been on the field. The Bears need their safety to avoid injuries and simply be on the gridiron in 2025.

Jaylon Johnson is the true leader of Chicago’s secondary. Signed to a massive extension before the season, Johnson went on to record a 76.2 grade from PFF, ranking 18/222 cornerbacks. Anything the Bears due to their secondary, it’ll be built around Johnson.

Gordon is in line for an extension of his own. Predominantly Chicago’s slot cornerback, Gordon racked up 75 tackles and five passes defended in 2024. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears use some of their remaining cap space to ensure Gordon stays in the Windy City long-term.

Tyrique Stevenson might most be remembered for his actions during the Washington Commanders Hail Mary disaster. His year overall was pretty shaky, as he earned a 58.9 grade from PFF. McCloud won’t suddenly overtake Stevenson, but the Bears will be asking him to take a major step forward in 2025.

All in all, Chicago finished the 2024 season ranked 16th in pass defense, allowing 217.9 yards per game. While McCloud won’t suddenly make the Bears world beaters, he gives the team another option in the secondary as they look to climb further up the rankings.

