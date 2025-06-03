Chicago Bears officially have top 5 cornerback entering 2025 campaign

Dennis Allen is sure to make plenty of changes as he steps into his new role as Chicago Bears defensive coordinator. However, Chicago’s current secondary at least gives Allen a strong foundation to work with.

Leading the way is cornerback Jaylon Johnson. He has been a dominant force over his past two seasons, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nominations. The Bears clearly see how talented the cornerback is, signing Johnson to a $76 million contract extension in 2024.

Now, the rest of the NFL is starting to see the vision when it comes to the Bears star. Entering the 2025 season, Johnson was ranked as the fourth-best cornerback in the league, via John Kosko of Pro Football Focus.

“After an incredible 2023 campaign in which he led the NFL in PFF coverage grade (90.4), Johnson posted a 74.2 PFF coverage grade and allowed more yards and catches in 2024,” Kosko wrote. “But his advanced metrics still pointed to an elite-level season, as he ranked third in PFF advanced coverage grade.”

Jaylon Johnson’s rise with Chicago Bears

Johnson was originally selected by Chicago with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, making 44 tackles and a career-high 15 passes defended. Johnson recorded his first interception as a sophomore while racking up 46 tackles and nine passes break ups.

During the 2022 season, a quadriceps injury and a broken ring finger limited the cornerback to just 11 games. However, Johnson made a ferocious comeback, proving the best was still yet to come.

In his first Pro Bowl season, the cornerback put up 36 tackles, 10 passes defended and a career-high four picks. Following it up in 2024, Johnson made 53 tackles, nine pass break ups and two interceptions. Johnson’s 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 19/222 cornerbacks.

Heading into the 2025 season, Johnson has put some lefty expectations on his shoulders. But with him slowly becoming a household name, Johnson is ready to prove why the Bears have one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Who plays next to Johnson

Chicago has solidified their slot cornerback role for the foreseeable future, signing Kyler Gordon to an extension that makes him the highest paid at his position. Allen wants Gordon to be a bit more versatile in 2025, but he should still make a good amount of his production from the slot.

Over his three years with the team, Gordon has racked up 207 tackles, 17 pass break ups and five interceptions. He made a career-high 75 tackles and five passes defended in 2024, earning him his extension. Furthermore, Gordon’s 76 grade from PFF ranked 21/222 cornerbacks. The Bears expect him to be a key piece of Allen’s defense.

Tyrique Stevenson on the other hand is on a bit of rocky ground. He’s most known for his actions during the Washington Commanders Hail Mary disaster. However, his work overall during the 2024 campaign earned Stevenson just a 58.9 grade from PFF, ranking 134/222. He’ll need to prove himself throughout training camp to retain his starting role next to Johnson.

The Bears’ Week 17 secondary could look a lot different than how they enter in Week 1. But barring injury, Johnson will remain the leader and be tasked with shutting down opposing team’s top receiving threat.

