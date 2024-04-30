Chicago Bears: 5 Free agent targets who can strengthen the roster

Even with the additions Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles already made, there are still moves to be made. Here are five free agents he could target.

The 2024 NFL Draft is now in the books. The Chicago Bears made several moves that brought hope and excitement to the fans. General Manager Ryan Poles put the finishing touches on his offensive revamp. The Bears look, at least on paper, like they have a high-powered offense that will score many points.

Poles’ job still is not finished, however. there are still some holes left in the roster. There are not as many as there were before the offseason started but are there nevertheless. Poles needs to put the best Chicago Bears roster on the field. It is up to the players and coaches to do their jobs.

Poles is always scouring the list of free agents to find players. Remember, it was not until late when he ended up signing edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. He looked at the roster, decided that it was not good enough, and went and signed Ngakoue.

This offseason is similar. Poles prioritized the offense and did a great job. Now, however, he may look for some defensive help. Of course, he has until August to finally pick someone. He could stretch it out but you’d like to have someone in there at the start of training camp.

Here are five free agents who could help improve the roster even more.

