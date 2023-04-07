What should be the plan of attack for the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft?

The NFL draft is right on the horizon, as we’re just weeks away now from finding out Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears plan of action. After trading the number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, they now sit at the ninth overall selection.

There’s plenty of directions they could take with the ninth overall pick, and the plethora of other picks they have. That includes trading down, trading up, or just staying put. Here’s a breakdown of all the selections the Chicago Bears currently have in the 2023 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR)

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL)

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR)

Round 3, Pick 64

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI)

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE)

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258*

*Compensatory selection

That first round selection will be the most intriguing to follow. Many NFL insiders have been speculating that the Chicago Bears could trade back once again, and that may end up being the best option depending on who’s available. This mock in particular, there will be no trading back or forward. In the future I do hope to make one that involves a trade back.

For this mock, I used the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator to make all the selections you’re about to read. Obviously, this is subjective to the previous selections made by the simulator. Let’s jump right in.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE