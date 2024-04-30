Caleb Williams gets another weapon with the newest Chicago Bears free agent signing

The Chicago Bears have signed another undrafted free agent. The newest signing is significant because he has a history with Caleb Williams.

On Tuesday morning the Bears signed undrafted free-agent receiver John Jackson III out of Nevada.

Jackson III’s family has a deep history at USC. His grandfather, John Sr., was USC’s running backs coach and offensive coordinator for six seasons, helping Charles White and Marcus Allen win Heisman Trophies.

His father, John Jr., was a two-sport Trojans star who set the school record for career receptions in football and stolen bases in baseball before an NFL career.

John Jackson III’s connection to Caleb Williams

Jackson III spent three years at USC before transferring to the University of Nevada for his senior season.

According to The Athletic, Jackson III became “best friends” with Caleb Williams while at USC.

In August of 2023, Jackson spoke about his relationship with Caleb Williams. Here is what Jackson said:

“Caleb is probably my best friend,” Jackson said. “One thing about him I will say, and this is just because I know him on a personal level, is he’s competitive. He reads what people say, so he will definitely come out with a chip on his shoulder. I know there are some goals that he publicly said he wants to reach and he wants to be the first to do. I think if we can keep him contained and force him to be a pocket passer, it definitely takes away some of the more explosive plays we had last season. I think it’ll be a good match up. I know our defense respects him, and he respects his opponent. I definitely think it’s exciting, and I’m looking forward to that matchup.”

Jackson III’s connection to Rome Odunze

Jackson III is connected to new Chicago Bears receiver Rome Odunze as well. Both Odunze and Jackson III have been training with former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

Houshmandzadeh set up the workout including Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore. Odunze also attended this workout, giving him an idea of what playing with Williams, Allen, and Moore would be like.

Now Jackson III, Williams and Odunze are all Chicago Bears. Three players united through two interesting connections.

Will Jackson make the Chicago Bears roster?

Its hard to say whether or not Jackson III will be a Bear long term. His college stats are not a good indicator of what he can do.

Jackson appeared in 40 games for USC football. Most of his time played was on special teams. Primarily kickoff and punt units. He had a total of five receptions in his three years at USC. He had a combined 42 yards and zero touchdowns.

In his only year at Nevada, Jackson III caught 35 passes for 267 yards.

Jackson essentially has no college tape. It is hard to evaluate him as a player. There is a chance he could be coached and developed into a NFL wide receiver. That time however, likely isn’t anywhere in the near future.

The Chicago Bears new wide receiver coach is Chris Beatty. Beatty spent the last three seasons as the a receivers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. Beatty has experience working with distinguished NFL veterans like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Beatty could be the key to unlocking Jackson III.

