The Chicago Bears‘ chances of signing Trey Smith were torpedoed when the Kansas City Chiefs decided to use the franchise tag on the top guard expected to be available this offseason, but that doesn’t mean general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t have options to upgrade at the position.

Monday, the guard market became a little more robust when the Cincinnati Bengals released veteran Alex Cappa.

Cappa, 30, is now eligible to sign with any team, and doesn’t need to wait until the new league year begins and free agency opens on March 14.

Could the Chicago Bears target Alex Cappa?

It’s easy to see why the Bengals moved on from Cappa.

Since the move, designated as a post-June 1 release, frees up $8.1 million in cap space this season, Cincinnati now has a bit more spending flexibility as it enters an offseason where re-signing wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and edge rusher Trey Hendrickson could be top priorities.

Whether the Bears swoop in and sign Cappa, who gets a jumpstart on picking his next destination, remains to be seen.

At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Cappa struggled mightily last season, allowing eight sacks en route to a lousy 39.7 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus.

Perhaps Chicago believes that a change of scenery would benefit Cappa and that he might be a better scheme fit along the Bears’ offensive line. However, coming off a disappointing season, Cappa is unlikely to see a strong market develop, and as a result perhaps Chicago could scoop him up as veteran depth along a unit likely to be in transition this offseason.

Chicago Bears insider on Trey Smith-Chiefs trade possibility Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE