Chicago Bears All-Pro suddenly out indefinitely: Report

Things got worse on Monday for the Chicago Bears defense. Following a 52-21 drubbing by the Detroit Lions in Week 2, the Bears received bad news on All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The Chicago Bears have bad news on Jaylon Johnson

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Johnson is out indefinitely due to a groin injury.

“Bears Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me and @CourtneyRCronin,” Schefter wrote. “The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined.

“Johnson exited the second quarter of the Bears loss to the Lions after sustaining the injury while breaking up a pass. He missed all of training camp, the preseason and Chicago’s opener with a groin injury before returning and reaggravating it Sunday. He now is out indefinitely.”

Bears Pro-Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me and @CourtneyRCronin. The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined. Johnson exited the second… pic.twitter.com/plKzZ9Hug1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2025

Johnson’s loss is concerning for a secondary that has been bad without their top corner. Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 23-of-28 passing for 334 yards with five touchdowns on Sunday. Backup cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has been picked on in Johnson’s absence.

The Bears were also without nickelback Kyler Gordon against Detroit. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams praised for progress against Lions Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE