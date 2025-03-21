The Chicago Bears have already swung a pair of trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. But if Chicago is serious about competing, they’ll have an All-Pro pass rusher on their mind.

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL by signing by Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase to contract extensions. However, that leaves edge rusher Trey Hendrickson without a new deal. He has been allowed to seek a trade, and the Bears have been one of the teams linked to a potential deal.

Only one issue is in the way however. Hendrickson could simply hold out if a trade to his liking doesn’t come to fruition, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While Hendrickson has been widely available, a trade has not seemed close with any team just yet.

“I think it’s entirely possible, based on what I’m hearing, for him to sit out the year if he doesn’t get a new deal,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “I think that’s his mindset right now.”

Trey Hendrickson wants mega contract

After seeing Higgins and Chase get paid, Hendrickson admittedly wants the same. It may be difficult for the Bengals to come up with all that cash. But the defensive end knows he deserves to be paid like one of the top pass rushers in the league.

Hendrickson has racked up exactly 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons. Over his entire four-year career in Cincinnati, he has racked up 155 tackles, 112 quarterback hits and 57 sacks. Hendrickson has been invited to the Pro Bowl every year he has been with the Bengals and was named an All-Pro in 2024.

During that 2024 campaign, Hendrickson racked up 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits and the aforementioned 17.5 sacks, which led the NFL by 3.5 sacks. Hendrickson earned an 88.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking eighth/211 edge rushers. If he isn’t the best sack artist in the league, then Hendrickson is at least in the top three.

And he wants top tier money. Whether it comes from the Bengals or another team, Hendrickson seems prepared to wait for the perfect opportunity.

How Hendrickson would affect Chicago Bears

But if the stars aligned and Hendrickson somehow found his way to the Chicago Bears, he would be a major addition. The Bengals star and Montez Sweat teaming up on the outside would be a nightmare for all opposing quarterbacks.

Sweat is still the unquestioned leader on Chicago’s defensive lead. But while he led the team in sacks in 2024, Sweat put up just 5.5. No one is doubting his skill, but the Bears are looking for him to take a step forward in getting to the quarterback in 2025.

But it was hard for Sweat to truly shine on his own. With the Bears unable to draw up much pressure, opposing teams were able to focus on Sweat. That will no longer be possible with the addition of Dayo Odeyingbo. Coming over from the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo has made 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks. Only 25-years-old, the defensive end is only expected to grow with the Bears.

Veteran Grady Jarrett should help him, and Sweat too. Having an experienced tackle in the middle should clog up any holes. And give opposing offensive lines another force to work with.

But even with Sweat and the Bears pair of additions, there is no doubting how much Hendrickson would bring to the table. Chicago has been devoid of a double digit sack getter since Robert Quinn in 2021. Hendrickson is playing at the top of his game and would make the Bears defense a scary forced to be reckoned with.

That’s of course if Hendrickson plays at all in 2025.

