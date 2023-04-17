BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Exclusive-Rights Free Agent For The Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears will keep a player from their squad last season on the team for 2023. The Bears signed defensive end Andrew Brown off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last season. The Bears signed Brown to an exclusive-rights tender with teammate cornerback Josh Blackwell this March.

The Chicago Bears sign a defensive lineman

According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC, the Bears signed Brown on Monday.

#Bears signed exclusive-rights free agent Andrew Brown — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2023

Brown is a former 2018 fifth-round selection by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s only started one game in his NFL career and has spent much of his career on the practice squad. That’s why the Bears were able to apply the exclusive-rights tender five seasons after he was drafted.

Brown appeared in five games for the Bears last season. He made one tackle during that time in his 79 defensive snaps. Brown earned a 35.3 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his play with the Bears last season.

Brown was the second player signed by the Bears Monday, as wide receiver Dante Pettis is rejoining the team for 2023.

