Justin Fields leads the list of team captains for the 2022 Chicago Bears

Today, the Chicago Bears announced their team captains for the 2022 season. In a not-so-surprising move, Justin Fields was named as one of the 2022 captains. Other Bears joining him are Left Guard Cody Whitehair, Defensive End Robert Quinn, and Linebacker Roquan Smith.

Coach Flus makin' things official pic.twitter.com/wgBTWDZIYs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 7, 2022

Justin Fields leads a list that shouldn’t surprise anyone here. The Bears traded up in the First round of the 2021 NFL Draft to get Fields. Now, they’ll have him lead the Chicago Bears into the future from the front. The Bears will be looking for fields to take a big leap from his rookie season, where he passed for 1870 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Cody Whitehair was a day one starter for the Bears, who drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been a day 1 starter for the Bears, playing Guard and Center, for the Bears since joining the franchise. Whitehair has also shown impressive durability, playing 95 of 97 games available. He will lead a unit tasked with protecting the Bears franchise quarterback, Justin Fields, in 2022.

Robert Quinn is in his 3rd season with Chicago. Last year he set a Bears franchise record with 18.5 sacks, surpassing Richard Dent’s mark of 17.5. Going into his 12th year in the NFL, Quinn leads a defensive line with a lot of question marks. He is currently the only Bears defensive lineman with proven superstar ability, with players like Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson looking to make a name for themselves behind him.

Roquan Smith was the Chicago Bears 8th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is a two-time NFL Second Team All-Pro and the franchise player on this defense. In 2021, Smith lead the defense with 163 tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 interception. This off-season was murky with Roquan Smith being a training camp “hold-in” while trying to negotiate a new contract with the Bears. This eventually lead to him requesting a trade from the franchise outright. He will now focus on the 2022 season, and along with Robert Quinn, lead this Chicago Bears defense with a lot of question marks.

In addition to the 4 Season-long captains, the bears announced the week 1 honorary captain in David Montgomery. Mongomery is in a contract year, being drafted by the Bears in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Iowa State product has looked the part of a franchise running back in Chicago. Montgomery will have a chance this year to set career marks in just about all statistical categories, as Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy will run the ball early and often in 2022.

