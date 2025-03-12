After being unable to find a trade partner, the Los Angeles Rams decided to release star receiver Cooper Kupp. And before the dust can even settle on the transaction, rumors of Kupp hitting the Chicago Bears division have already begun swirling.

While injuries have slowed Kupp down, he is still a respected pass catcher in the NFL. Any team looking to make a serious playoff push will be looking to acquire him. And after being released due to contractual purposes, Kupp will be looking to prove he has more than enough gas left in the tank.

As he enters free agency, the Green Bay Packers have already been revealed as a team who has interest in Kupp, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

The #Packers are among several teams who have been eying Cooper Kupp, waiting for him to be released. https://t.co/k8kWhHFWSF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 12, 2025

Cooper Kupp enters free agency for the first time

Cooper Kupp has been a member of the Los Angeles Rams since he was a third-round pick in 2017. He went on to appear in 104 games for the team, starting 89 of them. Kupp caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns during his time with the Rams.

His peak came in 2021, when Kupp was named to the Pro Bowler and an All-Pro for the first and only time of his career. Kupp won the triple crown, leading the league in receptions (145), yardage (1,947) and touchdowns (16). The wide receiver was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Making sure his trophy case is fully rounded out, Kupp also won a Super Bowl with the Rams and was named the MVP.

In 2024, the wide receiver appeared in 12 games as injuries reared their ugly head again. Still, he managed to catch 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. While he may not be a number one option anymore, Kupp will still be a valued resource in whichever passing offense he’s in.

Because of it, Cooper Kupp is arguably the hottest name available in free agency. He will have his pick or where he wants to take his talents.

Imagining Kupp on the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers finished the 2024 season ranked fifth in passing offense, averaging 370.8 yards per game. While Jordan Love has struggled at times, he has also shown flashes of immense brilliance. Overall, the Packers have found their quarterback of the present and future.

When it comes to wide receiver, Green Bay hasn’t been as lucky. No player had more than 55 receptions in 2024. Jayden Reed led the way with 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks had 415 yards and six touchdowns while Romeo Doubs grabbed 46 passes for 601 yards and four scores. Surprisingly, Christian Watson had just 29 grabs for 620 yards and two scores.

So while they definitely have talent in their wide receiver room, the Packers are lacking a true number one. It’s fair to wonder how Kupp would match up with the other WR1s in the NFC North, but he would at least give Green Bay a pass catcher they can trust.

As the Packers try to text the next step, they are looking to give as many options to Love as they can. He needs both play makers, but also a direct gameplan when things get tricky. Kupp would be the ultimate safety blanket, helping Love in the short game while opening up the long game. Overall, adding Kupp would only make the Packers a much scarier opponent whenever they face the Bears.

