The Chicago Bears have been diligent in improving their offensive line, swinging trades for veteran offensive lineman Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. If the Bears continue addressing their offensive line prior to the draft, their priorities might change when they’re on the clock.

Perhaps a player like running back Ashton Jeanty could come into the fray. He would be considered a luxury pick, but with the offensive line theoretically taken care of, maybe it’s a move the Bears could afford to make. It’s not like Jeanty is a regular running back prospect.

However, even with Thuney and Jackson in tow, Chicago is still a ways away from being a complete project. Because of that, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune still doesn’t see Jeanty going to the Bears at No. 10.

“It’s hard to envision the Bears filling all of their needs on the offensive and defensive lines in free agency to give them the leeway to make what could be viewed as a bit of a luxury selection in Jeanty,” Biggs wrote. “Everyone agrees the offensive line needs a serious makeover.

“If that’s done only via free agency, you’re going to be talking about a short-term fix at a position or two,” Biggs continued. “The Bears are so far away from a team like the Eagles on the defensive line that it would take multiple offseasons to build up that group to an elite level.”

“The goal for the Bears in free agency has to be to get to a spot where they can draft the best player available. It’s what everyone talks about,” Biggs concluded. “I believe the Bears can add an exciting running back in later rounds after fortifying areas that can’t be overlooked or filled simply via free agency.”

What Ashton Jeanty offers Chicago Bears

If the Bears were going to take Jeanty at No. 10, they would need to be truly convinced that he is a generational running back prospect. His senior season at Boise State showed he certainly has the makeup for a strong NFL career.

Over 14 games, Jeanty ran for a college football-leading 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished second in the Heisman voting while also winning the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award. Furthermore, Jeanty was named a Unanimous All-American.

It’s not like the running back came out of nowhere. He had 1,347 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. However, Jeanty’s 2024 campaign has firmly put him in the early first-round conversation.

Whoever drafts Jeanty will be getting a powerful running back who can make a day-one impact. With the Chicago Bears, he would likely provide the thunder to D’Andre Swift’s lightning, providing an early down thump on each drive.

Why Jeanty isn’t a perfect fit for the Bears at No. 10

But while in theory, Ashton Jeanty would be a strong addition to the Bears’ offense. It would be a bit short-sighted. Thuney and Jackson are both strong additions to the offensive line, but both are on one-year deals. Having such valuable draft capital at No. 10, Chicago can’t forget about their future despite their short-term spoils.

“[Ryan Poles has to add more pieces via the draft to actually transform the roster,” Biggs wrote. “There’s no shortcut to accomplish this, and if you’re of the mind the Bears can plug enough holes on the lines to be in a position to draft Jeanty, I think you’re trying to create one. Remember, this is a deep, deep draft at running back, and there will be great options on Day 2 and good ones on Day 3.

“Even if the Bears do evaluate Jeanty as a multidimensional offensive weapon, you’ll have a hard time convincing me they would go with someone other than an offensive or defensive lineman with the 10th pick. Maybe things will look differently in two weeks, but I doubt it,” Biggs continued. “The needs are clear and obvious. There should be strong options available. If draft value matches up with needs, don’t overthink it.”

The Chicago Bears still need to draft OL help

Jackson and Thuney will help remedy the problem, but Chicago just allowed rookie Caleb Williams to be sacked a league-high 68 times. The Bears don’t want to put a band-aid on the issue, but instead give Williams strong protection for the foreseeable future. A high draft pick at offensive line ensures Williams gets that even if Thuney and/or Jackson walk.

Furthermore, the Bears can’t forget about their defensive line. They were in the middle of the pack with 40 sacks in 2024. Montez Sweat led the way with a measly 5.5. Adding a premier pass rusher next to Sweat will be key for success. It’ll open up more holes for Sweat and overall make it harder for opposing quarterbacks to succeed. If there is one of Chicago’s top linemen still on the board, it’d be a surprise to see them gloss over them for Jeanty.

Still, Ben Johnson was full of surprises during his time with the Detroit Lions. Maybe he becomes enamored with Jeanty before the draft. But the Bears know their roster won’t be fixed immediately by one player, even if it’s a future superstar like Jeanty.

Chicago Bears Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson trades send clear NFL Draft signal Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE