The Chicago Bears must knock the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park, especially after such underwhelming immediate returns from the franchise’s 2024 class.

Thanks in large part to fortifying some of the biggest needs along both lines of scrimmage, including adding two veteran pass rushers and three interior offensive linemen, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have created the optionality to either add a difference-maker on defense, a cornerstone offensive tackle, or another weapon to make quarterback Caleb Williams’ life easier.

When the Bears go on the clock with the No. 10 overall pick, the third pick inside the top-10 selections that Chicago will be making over the past two years, there’s a pretty decent chance that a true difference-maker will be on the board.

NFL Insider reveals Chicago Bears’ ‘no brainer’ NFL Draft fit

After Poles and the Bears beefed up the interior of the offensive line by trading for Joe Thuney, signing top free agent center Drew Dalman, and acquiring Jonah Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, adding a weapon for Williams may be the logical next move to elevate the former No. 1 overall pick’s development as a potential franchise quarterback.

According to NFL Media NFL Draft insider Lance Zierlein, electrifying Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is an ideal fit for the Bears, alongside Williams in the backfield.

“For me, it would be a no brainer,” Zeirlein said, of the Bears selecting Jeanty No. 10 overall. “Look, Ryan Poles and the Bears have done a lot to fortify the offensive line, they can go offensive line here, again. But, the way I look at the board, and the way I view these players, because I’ve watched them all on tape very, very carefully, I think Jeanty is just special.”

Jeanty might be the most complete running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, with incredible upside because of his explosiveness and his versatility as a weapon catching passes out of the backfield, as well.

Last season at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards with 29 touchdowns while averaging seven yards per carry. Drafting Jeanty would represent a significant talent-upgrade on offense, who has the potential to create space and mismatches for other weapons in Williams’ arsenal because of the attention opposing defenses are forced to pay him.

“I think he’s the best player in this draft,” Zierlein explained. “Even though a running back is not going to go first. So, the best way to help Caleb Williams out is to give him a dynamic rushing attack, and someone who can carry a significant workload. I think it really helps the Bears take a big jump right now, this year. I think they have the roster ready to take a jump, if they’re able to add some dynamic elements to the running game.”

