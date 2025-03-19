Chicago Bears suddenly a perfect fit for Ashton Jeanty

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson seem to have walked into their maiden offseason together with a bold plan, and the biggest payoff may be about to reveal itself.

The Bears’ trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson combined with signing center Drew Dalman while adding defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have drawn praise from front offices across the NFL.

There seems to be little doubt that Chicago has improved its talent along both lines of scrimmage, arguably where it was needed most, and now Poles and Johnson could be on the cusp of adding a legitimate difference maker in the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears may be eyeing Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

The Bears’ moves in free agency might be setting the stage for dropping electrifying Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty into the backfield alongside quarterback Caleb Williams, given that Poles and the front office have already addressed so many of Chicago’s most pressing needs.

NFL analyst Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team suggests that Jeanty is in play for the Bears with the No. 10 overall pick, and the move may even be telegraphed by how aggressively Chicago has upgraded the offensive line with marquee veteran talent.

“An offensive line overhaul only goes so far,” Crabbs points out for The 33rd Team. “If you don’t have the pieces around it to make the most of it. Caleb Williams has some talent to throw to, but the displacement ability that Chicago suddenly finds with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson on the interior can be maximized with a dangerous runner.

“Jeanty landing in Chicago moves Ben Johnson a lot closer to having the diverse menu of options he needs to call his offense like he did in Detroit.”

Jeanty is a dynamic and versatile weapon, having averaged seven yards per carry, while rushing for 2,601 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns last season, who could potentially both throw open Johnson’s playbook and elevate Williams’ development.

Poles and the Bears seem to have set themselves up to select the best player available on the board, when Chicago goes on the clock and positioned the offense to take a major step forward, with Jeanty in the fold, thanks to the veterans added up front.

Johnson’s experience calling an offense with the Lions that featured the explosive combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield could make the Bears the perfect scheme fit for Jeanty, as well.

