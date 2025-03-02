There appears to be mutual interest between the Chicago Bears and one of the most explosive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has top-30 pre-draft visits scheduled with just two teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Bears.

Teams are only allocated 30 visits with prospects on-site at their facility, and it’s easy to see from Jeanty’s skill set and pedigree why the Bears would invest one of them in the star running back who averaged seven yards per carry last season.

Why the Chicago Bears may be targeting Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft

Widely viewed as the premier running back in a loaded class at the position, Jeanty could very much be in play for the Bears with the No. 10 overall pick.

Last season, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, as the driving force of the Broncos’ offense.

While the Bears have D’Andre Swift at running back, new head coach Ben Johnson turned the Detroit Lions’ offense into one of the most explosive in the league, in part because of his ability to maximize prolific running back duo David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

It isn’t difficult to envision general manager Ryan Poles, and Johnson, aiming to replicate the formula of an offense that finished sixth in the league in rushing yards, alongside wunderkind quarterback Caleb Williams.

“He’s the ultimate yardage creator,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes of Jeanty. “With the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.

“The threat of what [Jeanty] can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense.”

Given that the Bears are bringing Jeanty to Halas Hall, he could be a name to watch as Chicago‘s first-round pick come April.

