Ian Cunningham has strong opinion on potentially drafting running back in top ten

The NFL Draft is just two days away. Pretty crazy considering all of the hype and buzz around this year’s class, as this may be one of the more anticipated drafts for Chicago Bears fans in recent memory. With a ton of picks and potential to add more, Ryan Poles and this organization are looking to cement a solid foundation for years to come.

They’ve made it abundantly clear that they want to build around third year QB Justin Fields, and in order to do that they’ll need to build the trenches. They’ve addressed the wide receiver issue with the DJ Moore trade and have solidified the line to an extent. One other need is that of running back.

Today, Chicago Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham addressed the media and answered a plethora of questions about the draft and free agency. This was he reaction when asked about drafting a running back in the top ten.

Ian Cunningham asked if a running back can be worth a top 10 pick in the modern NFL. "Yeah, I think it's worth it." — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 25, 2023

Could it be a smokescreen? Possibly.

Personally, I don’t think it’s worth it. Even for a prospect like Bijan Robinson, who is likely to be the first running back selected on Thursday night. He’s been linked to the Chicago Bears multiple times so it wouldn’t be surprising in the least. After the departure of David Montgomery, the RB room is slim.

I’d like the Bears to target a mid-round guy who can provide the same amount of spark that Robinson could. There are 3 potential fits that I think could be perfect, and I’ll link the article I wrote about them here.

What will happen on Thursday is still very unpredictable, no matter what these guys say.

