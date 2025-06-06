Chicago Bears backup not shying away from crucial position battle

When Tyson Bagent went to his first ever NFL game, he saw Case Keenum play quarterback. Now, the duo are competing for the right to be Caleb Williams’ backup on the Chicago Bears.

Bagent is entering his third year with the Bears while Keenum is re-joining the league after missing the entire 2024 season. The former may have spent more time with the franchise, but the latter has way more NFL experience. Regardless, with new head coach Ben Johnson stepping in, both will be given a fair shake in winning the competition.

Bagent understands the gravity of Chicago’s quarterback battle and has seen first hand what Keenum brings to the table. However, that isn’t going to stop him from doing everything in his power to prove why he deserves the Bears backup QB spot, via the team’s Thursday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“No understanding,” Bagent said of where he currently stands in the quarterback battle. “Just compete my ass off, try to put myself in the best position possible. I’m sure everybody in that room and in the building will do the same.”

“I’ll be surprised when that’s not the case. Every year, just competing with somebody,” he said. “I’m always competing, no matter who’s in the room, that’s just not going to change how I operate and what I do on a daily basis. It has been great in that sense.”

Tyson Bagent living out Chicago Bears dream

Even if Bagent wins the role, in a dream scenario, the Bears would only have him on the field for late game kneel downs. The quarterback admits it’s tough at times knowing that situation. Still, he wouldn’t trade his job in for the world and is excited to continue honing his craft in Chicago.

“It’s tough. But there’s no better job in the whole world,” Bagent said. “I’m so happy and so excited every single day that I wake up. That really for me is enough motivation. There’s no alternative for me, I’m going to stay ready regardless of the situation that I’m in. It has been an absolute dream come true. I’m just going to stay at it and stay ready.

Bagent was pressed into four starts as a rookie, going 2-2. He completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 859 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, the fact an undrafted free agent from D2 Shepherd won two games in the NFL is telling. Still, while he appeared in four games in 2024, he attempted just two passes during Williams’ rookie season.

Now, Bagent is getting the opportunity to learn under Johnson. The quarterback said for a first-year head coach, Johnson has done, ‘a great job of trying to create culture in a place that’s been asking for it for a while.’ Individually, Bagent is elated to continue learning under the head coach, who he believes meshes with his playing style.

“It has been a dream come true,” Bagent said of Johnson’s hiring. “Especially for somebody like me who loves the game and loves the hustle aspect of it. It has been very intense and kind of overloading us with information. Which I’m a fan of. It has been wonderful, he’s got a good mixture of making sure we’re locked in, having fun and just being really intense. It has been great so far.”

Nothing but respect for Case Keenum

Keenum was playing for the then Washington Redskins and was forced into action when starter Dwayne Haskins suffered an injury. Backed into his own end zone, Bagent recalls the quarterback almost stepping out of bounds. But Keenum didn’t and help orchestrate a 99-yard drive. It’s a moment Bagent won’t ever forget.

Now in the same quarterback room, Bagent has tried to soak up as much information as he can. While he knows they’re in the middle of a battle, Bagent respects Keenum’s NFL journey and thinks his presence will only make him stronger.

“Really just an encyclopedia of information,” Bagent said of Keenum. “Somebody that’s been in every role a quarterback could possibly be in the NFL. I’ve been trying to take advantage of that. Any question I have, he’s around. He’s been great at really answering every question anybody has in the room so far.”

Keenum has appeared in 80 games at the NFL level, starting 66 of them. He has gone 30-36 as a starter while throwing for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. Keenum has even started a pair of playoff games, splitting them.

It’s fair to wonder what Keenum offers as a potential passer at this stage of his career, but he did manage to win a game with the Houston Texans in 2023. Johnson targeted the veteran quarterback for a reason. A strong showing in training camp would fully prove Keenum deserves to be in the league.

While all eyes will be on Williams, backup quarterback will be one of the Bears’ biggest battles in training camp. Who ends up being the victor between Bagent and Keenum is yet to be seen.

