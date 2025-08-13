Chicago Bears defensive battle sees crucial separation after preseason opener

When it comes to Chicago Bears position battles, most are focused on left tackle. However, on the defensive side, an underrated training camp competition has just taken a crucial turn.

Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards are the questioned leaders in the linebacker room. However, after them is a number of unheralded names. Mainly, third-year man Noah Sewell and rookie Ruben Hyppolite have been battling for the third linebacker spot.

It’s a competition that should last throughout camp. But Sewell’s performance against the Miami Dolphins in the Bears’ preseason opener has given him an advantage. As it stands, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune believes Sewell holds the edge over Hyppolite for the strong-side linebacker role.

“Sewell played really well against the Dolphins, and the strong-side linebacker job looks like his to lose,” Biggs wrote. “He was on the field for 31 snaps and made six tackles, tied for the team high. He stuffed Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and added a forced fumble.”

“This is Sewell’s time and he needs to remain healthy. Injuries during the summer and season have slowed him. If he’s healthy, he should be able to get on the field for 20% to 30% of the defensive snaps. The Bears will employ a heavy dose of nickel packages, and Dennis Allen has shown us more dime looks in practice than we’ve seen the past couple of years. We’ve also seen some 5-2 alignments with five defensive linemen.”

“But there’s a shot for Sewell to make an impact, and he looks to be ahead of rookie Ruben Hyppolite II at this point,” Biggs concluded.

Noah Sewell entering make-or-break season with Chicago Bears

Sewell was originally selected by the Bears with the No. 148 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since joining the team, the linebacker has appeared in 22 games, making 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. However, only 32 of his snaps have come on defense, Biggs notes.

Still, Sewell’s performance against the Dolphins will go a long way towards earning him the strong-side linebacker role. Overall, he tied for the team lead with six tackles and forced a fumble. The linebacker really made a name for himself when he stopped Dolphins running back Isiah Wright on fourth-and-short to force a turnover.

Hyppolite did match Sewell’s six tackles. Furthermore, he is a clear favorite of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s. However, if Sewell continues being disruptive throughout the preseason, the Bears won’t be able to take him off the field.

Still, the linebacker has much more to prove than one standout performance. If he is able to show consistency and has a strong outing against the Bills, then Sewell’s grip on the third linebacker job will only get stronger.

