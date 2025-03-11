The Chicago Bears opened up their offseason by completely renovating their offensive line. With three brand new faces, the Bears left no stones unturned when it comes to keeping Caleb Williams standing in the pocket.

By adding guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and center Drew Dalman, Chicago has not only altered their offensive line, but potentially their 2025 NFL Draft plans. Before their trades and signing, the Bears were heavily expected to pursue an offensive lineman with the No. 10 overall pick.

But now, Chicago may be more willing to make a luxury pick. Head coach Ben Johnson is going to want playmakers for his offense, and the foundation has already been set. In the 2025 NFL Draft, there might not be a bigger playmaker than running back Ashton Jeanty. Following their free agency moves, the Chicago Bears are now the favorites (+150) to draft Jeanty, via Pro Football Focus. Their odds shot up from +320.

What Ashton Jeanty offers Chicago Bears

Jeanty is entering the NFL as one of the more heralded running back prospects in recent history. He finished off his Boise State career with a legendary senior season that saw him finish second in Heisman voting. Whatever team lands Jeanty seems be getting a true day one running back threat.

During that senior year, Jeanty ran for a nation-leading 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 touches. The running back was named a Unanimous All-American alongside being the Doak Walker, Maxwell and Earl Cambell Tyler Rose award winner. While Jeanty looked strong as a junior, he fully put himself on the map in 2024.

On the Bears, Jeanty would be the team’s early down runner while D’Andre Swift likely handles the passing down. It’s fair to wonder if Roschon Johnson would retain his goal line back status or if Jeanty would get touches in the red zone as well. However, if he’s picked at No. 10, Johnson will be ready to use Jeanty early and often.

He would provide a bit of thunder to Swift’s lightning. Whether on the edge or up the middle, the ball in Jeanty’s hands usually means chunk yardage. That combined with Swift’s pass catching ability would make more a scary backfield.

Will the Bears actually draft Jeanty?

For the Chicago Bears to actually hand in a card with Ashton Jeanty’s name, they must fully believe in their offensive line additions. Fans and pundits can gush about how it looks on paper, but the five must succeed as a cohesion. To draft a running back at No. 10, the Bears can’t have any offensive line doubts.

They must also believe they’re truly on a playoff trajectory. For as good as Jeanty is, he’s absolutely a luxury pick at No. 10. He would undoubtedly boost the offense, but the Bears are risking not filling other needs. Johnson must believe that a star running back is the final piece stopping Chicago from taking the next step.

But when he was with the Detroit Lions, Johnson and company took Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in 2023. It was viewed in the same light at the time, a shock and stylish selection rather than substance. Gibbs silenced all that noise by running for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.

Jeanty is a different kind of runner, and Chicago is in a much different situation. But going running back in the first round is something Johnson hasn’t shied away from. Now the favorites to land Jeanty, Johnson could look to put on his second running back magic trick with the Bears.

