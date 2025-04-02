It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears are scouring the running back class as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The only question is whether or not the Bears will use their first-round pick on a rusher.

If they were, the most likely candidate is Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. He has been arguably been the player most connected to the Bears throughout the the pre-draft process. But while he offers plenty of playmaking ability, Chicago would need to use their No. 10 overall pick on him. That may be a bit too rich for their blood.

However, Ben Johnson and company wouldn’t be stressing too hard. They understand that Jeanty may be the leader of the class, but there are plenty of talented running backs in the 2025 class, via Kevin Fisbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“There’s a lot of flavors to be had here, value (in) Day 1, Day 2, all the way through Day 3, and I think there’s going to be a lot of good undrafted prospects as well this year, particularly at that position,” Johnson said. “I think they show up each and every year. So we’re really excited.”

“I’ll be curious to hear what (running backs coach) Eric Bieniemy has to say. I’ve seen him in the office a few times now, and he’ll be like, ‘Man, I really like this guy. I really like that guy.’ I know he’s passionate about a few of these guys this year,” Johnson concluded.

State of Chicago Bears run game

The Bears finished their 2024 season ranked 25th in total rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. Chicago went out and added guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, alongside center Drew Dalman in hopes of bolstering the run game. But at the same time, Chicago’s running backs must take a step forward.

D’Andre Swift is currently slated to be the team’s leading rusher. He has experience playing under Johnson during their time together on the Detroit Lions. Swift’s first year in Chicago saw him earn a career-high 253 carries, turning them into 959 yards and six touchdowns. While the running back almost broke 1,000 yards, he averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. Especially with the new line in place, Swift must be more efficient with his touches other Johnson.

Other than him, the only true rushing threat currently on Chicago’s roster is Roschon Johnson. He matched Swift’s six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, he earned just 55 carries and 150 yards. While he may excel at the goal line, Johnson isn’t a threat to be an every down weapon.

Based on how they’re currently constructed, it’s clear to see why the Bears have been so heavily connected to the running back position entering the draft. Johnson will have a bevvy of options to chose from depending on how the board shakes out.

Who the Bears can draft

Jeanty is the most obvious selection, but it takes the most draft capital. The Heisman runner-up has been one of the most hyped up running back draft prospects in recent memory. He is poised to completely change any team’s offense that selects him. But if Johnson truly thinks the 2025 class is deep, would he use such a high pick on Jeanty?

Players like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State could be of interest. Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 while Judkins had 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. The former averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2024 while the latter had 45 touchdowns over his college career. Both Ohio State runners could give Johnson the thump he needs.

Players like Kaleb Johnson and Omarion Hampton have been mocked to the Bears. Johnson had a Big Ten-leading 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. Hampton had an ACC-leading 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. Both are big play threats and fit nicely in tandem with Swift.

Cam Skattebo of Arizona State is sure to draw some buzz while players like Trevor Etiene of Georgia, RJ Harvey of Central Florida and many more. Bhayshul Tuten of Virginia Tech was named a potential day three pick by the Bears, by Pro Football Focus.

Maybe Chicago cuts down all the rumors and simply selects Jeanty at No. 10. But if they don’t, the Bears will have their pick of the litter from a number of intriguing options.

