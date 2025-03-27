As the Chicago Bears prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, arguably no player has been tied to their No. 10 overall selection more than running back Ashton Jeanty. Their interest is spearheaded by the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson and the Detroit Lions famously selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The selection came with plenty of flack as many criticized Detroit’s decision to draft a running back so early. However, Gibbs has panned out tremendously, and now the Lions have one of the best playmakers in the league.

Jeanty has become the NFL’s latest running back infatuation. As Johnson looks to build another offense, he would surely like to have a piece like Jeanty to build around. However, the head coach decided not to attend the running back’s Boise State Pro Day, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Ultimately though, there isn’t much reason for concern. Not only did Jeanty put up plenty of highlights on tape, but the Bears are planning to meet with the running back pre-draft. So while they may have gained some knowledge seeing Jeanty work out in a t-shirt and shorts, Johnson is confident he has seen everything he needs to from Jeanty on the field. Turns out, Johnson wouldn’t have learned much at the Pro Day.

“Poles and Johnson were at Ohio State’s pro day Wednesday when Boise State held its pro day. The team’s West Coast scout, Reese Hicks, was in attendance,” Biggs wrote. “Top brass does not need to see Jeanty perform in shorts (video is available) when his game tape is packed with wow moments. Plus, Jeanty is one of 30 prospects the Bears are bringing to Halas Hall for a predraft visit.”

“Turns out Poles and Johnson didn’t miss a lot Wednesday,” Biggs continued. “Jeanty, who opted against working out at the combine, chose not to run the 40-yard dash. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. did the same a year ago, and it’s unlikely to affect the running back’s stock. There’s plenty of evidence of how fast and elusive he is. Jeanty did run routes and catch passes with Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek in attendance. The Raiders pick sixth.”

State of Chicago Bears run game

The Bears finished their 2024 campaign ranked 25th in offense, averaging 102 yards per game. Part of the issue was Chicago’s crumbling offensive line, that not so coincidently allowed a league-high 68 sacks. But D’Andre Swift didn’t have the debut Bears fans were hoping for.

He certainly led the rushing attack, getting a career-high 253 targets. But he turned that into just 959 yards and six touchdowns. A near 1,000-yard season isn’t anything to sneeze at. However, Swift averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. If the Bears want to take a step forward, Swift must be more demonstrative and consistent with his touchdowns.

Outside of him, the only other true running back on the roster is Roschon Johnson. He matched Swift’s team-high six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, it came with with just 55 carries and 150 total yards. While he may retain his goal line job, Johnson doesn’t seem like a serious candidate for a major role.

Which is why it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bears continue to add to their running back room. While Johnson has experience with Swift, he is going to want a stout run game as he begins his Chicago tenure.

What Ashton Jeanty brings to the table

When it comes to NFL Draft running backs, there may have been none more heralded in recent memory than Jeanty. Any team selecting Jeanty is expecting to get a powerful, playmaking running back who is ready to make a major difference on day one.

During his final season at Boise State, Jeanty ran for a country-leading 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He finished second in the Heisman voting while taking home the Maxwell, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards.

In Chicago, Jeanty would provide the thunder to Swift’s lightning. The latter has proven he can make a difference in the pass game, making 42 grabs for 386 yards in 2024. Jeanty could handle the early downs while Swift tackles the passing downs. It would give the Bears a more cohesive running plan, and a bit more explosion too.

There is a chance Jeanty doesn’t last all the way to No. 10. But if he does, Johnson and the Bears may not be able to pass up. Pro Day or not.

