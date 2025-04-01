Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson’s first step in evolving Caleb Williams

If the Chicago Bears are to be successful, Caleb Williams must develop into the No. 1 overall pick quarterback the franchise is expecting him to be. When Ben Johnson was hired as head coach, one of the biggest expectations placed on his shoulders is helping Williams reach his full potential.

And while that may seem like a daunting task, it was also a major recruitment point for the Bears. Johnson wanted to go to a team with a quarterback he build around. He likes what he sees in Williams and thinks he can be a star. It may be easier said than done, but Johnson had his pick of the litter and he still chose Williams.

Still, there are clearly things the quarterback needs to work on from his rookie campaign. Once the offseason buzz starts to die down and the real work starts to begin, Johnson has his first plan in place on how he plans to elevate Williams going into year two, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“There are some things that we’re going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently,” Johnson said. “He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there. We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies.”

Caleb Williams preparing for bounce back campaign

Any quarterback that goes first overall in the NFL Draft is immediately labeled as a future star. They’re likely to be the Week 1 starter and immediately anointed as the face of the franchise. And when that quarterback doesn’t live up to the hype, the boo birds start coming around early.

It’s not like Williams had a complete nosedive as a rookie. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He far surpassed any of Justin Fields’ passing totals and was able to limit the picks. However, Williams ranked 15th in touchdowns and 17th in yards. Middling stats for a player who went No. 1 overall.

There were some factors going against Williams as a rookie. There was a makeshift offensive line in front of him and constant change to the coaching staff. But at the same time, the quarterback was a bit too indecisive in year one. Oftentimes, he’d look to make the big play, giving the defense too much time to get into the pocket. Chicago allowed a league-high 68 sacks and while the offensive line will shoulder most of the blame, Williams’ own decisions ultimately halted the offense too much.

With Johnson now in town, the expectations for Williams are only going to be greater. But there’s a reason the Bears took him at No. 1 and they’re confident he will continue developing into their franchise star.

Chicago Bears build around Williams

The fact Chicago hired Johnson is already a testament to how they feel about Williams. Matt Eberflus was a defensive coordinator before he came to the Bears. Pairing their young QB with a strong offensive mind puts Williams in a place to succeed.

As does the work Chicago has done to their offensive line. The Bears traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney before signing center Drew Dalman in free agency. Dalman, 26-years-old, is a center on the rise. Thuney has four Super Bowl titles to his name and Jackson has experience playing under Johnson. Overall, it was an aggressive approach in ensuring Williams stays upright in the pocket.

While the Bears already have players like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze at their disposal, Chicago also holds four picks in the top 75 on the 2025 NFL Draft. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the team add another piece to their offensive core. Especially with Johnson running the show.

Ultimately though, it’ll be up to Williams to prove the roster retooling was worth it. After a rocky rookie year, the Bears have found their foundation. How far Chicago grows will be up to their quarterback.

