New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson‘s affinity for quarterback Caleb Williams has been well documented.

Shortly after Johnson was named the Bears’ coach, he revealed that he found himself marveling at Williams while scouting opposing defenses during his preparation for several Detroit Lions games last season.

Much of the optimism about the Bears’ chances of turning things around, offensively, in 2025 is based on Johnson’s influence on Lions quarterback Jared Goff who garnered MVP votes last season while finishing second in the league in passing.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson excited by Caleb Williams’ skill set

Williams stands to benefit exponentially from having an entire offseason in Johnson’s program and working with his new head coach to learn a new scheme tailored to his strengths.

After all, Williams didn’t just withstand 68 sacks as a rookie but had to adapt to two different play-callers and two head coaches last season.

But, Johnson saw plenty to be excited about from Williams’ first NFL season.

“The out-of-structure, off-schedule, the creation, that’s what stands on the most,” Johnson told reporters in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. “Really, that’s the way the league’s going right now. As much as you want to make it pure progression, one to two to three, there’s just too much variety, the pass rush is coming down.

“To have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field, that’s what gets me going a little bit.“I get excited thinking about that. Because I haven’t really been around that since I’ve been in the league. But I’ve been on the other side and it’s demoralizing when it’s happening to your defense.”

Williams’ athletic ability flashed at times throughout the 2024 campaign, and if the Bears are able to fortify the offensive line in front of him, and the 23-year-old quarterback is able to make major strides as a passer from the pocket in Johnson’s scheme, his rookie season may wind up being his floor.

