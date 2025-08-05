Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson holds Caleb Williams preseason plan close to vest

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears will take on the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason matchup. Ben Johnson will officially coach his first game with the Bears. But for all the excitement brewing, Johnson isn’t willing to reveal all of Chicago’s secrets.

The Bears have gone through plenty of changes during the offseason, starting with the head coach. Johnson’s new dynamic scheme may get some getting used to. While practice is one thing, being able to actually play live reps against a real opponent will tell a much broader story of the Bears’ current roster.

Still, despite it being a preseason matchup, Johnson was non-committal about the starters playing against the Dolphins, via the team’s Tuesday press conference. He plans to meet with Miami head coach Mike McDaniel to get a better understanding of both side’s intentions during joint practices and the preseason game. Once then discussing things over with his staff, Johnson will have a better understanding of the team’s preseason plans.

“To be determined,” Johnson said of the starters playing during the preseason. “I’m going to visit with the staff tomorrow and finalize that. We’re focused on this practice, then we’ll make a decision on starters who’s playing what and how long and all that.”

“We’ve been very strategic with trying to maximize our reps. We feel that offensively, defensively really the amount of reps we’re getting is what we need right now as a team so that we’re learning and growing,” Johnson continued. “Maybe those are out on the grass under the lights, or maybe those are in a practice setting.”

What Chicago Bears must learn during preseason

After taking on the Dolphins, the Bears will face off against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in preseason play. While the final score won’t count, each game will give Chicago an opportunity to evaluate what they have. Johnson can then make the proper adjustments leading into his true debut in Week 1.

Throughout the entire season, pre, regular or post, the biggest focus in the Windy City will be quarterback Caleb Williams. However he performs against exterior competition will set the tone entering the season. The Bears will go as far as Williams does and preseason struggles would only cast more doubt on Chicago.

The team will also be debuting a new-look offense line. With a three-way battle at left tackle still occurring, the Bears will get more answers on who their fifth piece will be. Furthermore, all five members of the line will have an opportunity to finally play together. Add in the current competition at running back as well as rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden joining the team and there is plenty to dissect on offense.

There are still looming questions on the defensive side too, however. Chicago’s pass rush next to Montez Sweat must still be figured out, as well as their rotation at defensive tackle. Playing in the NFC North, the Bears know they must be more stout up front and bring more chaos to opposing team’s backfields.

Chicago’s secondary is one of the team’s strengths. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a leg injury while Tyrique Stevenson is looking to prove he should remain a starter. At linebacker, the Bears are a bit shorthanded after Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards.

The Bears playing football will have any fan excited. While expectations will be tempered during the preseason, there’s still plenty to pay attention to in Chicago.

