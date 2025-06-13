Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson reveals pre-training camp Caleb Williams development plan

With OTAs and minicamp now in the rearview mirror, the Chicago Bears will be off the gridiron until training camp. However, that doesn’t mean head coach Ben Johnson is taking his focus off of building the franchise’s foundation.

Johnson admitted that he will be, “in and out,” of the office throughout the quiet period. He is taking this opportunity to not only prepare for his first training camp as head coach, but gain some new ideas for his gameplan. Johnson may not be actually coaching players on the field, but he is remaining active in trying to move the Bears forward, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

“I have always viewed the summer as a great opportunity to get ahead a little bit,” Johnson said.

“I think you can get some creative juices flowing as you start studying some of the tapes from around the league and some other places — maybe college ball. I’ve had a process that I’m committed to.”

It’s an approach that he took on even before he became a head coach. Overall, Johnson is confident the early offseason program only helped Chicago get more equipped to the system he is installing. Come training camp, the Bears must be prepared to execute each step at the highest level.

“We haven’t fully come together as a full team yet — just offense, defense, special teams. But we made some headway there in getting to know each other. Really, training camp is going to be a lot about building trust. And we got a head start there.”

“When we come back,” Johnson said, “it’ll be about the fundamentals and the techniques. They’ll know what that’s about. How we want to practice. What’s allowed. What’s not allowed. I think really, they’re going to take that and run with it — our vets will.

“We’ll just be able to focus on getting good at football plays from then on out — and situations. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made. … We have a lot of work still to come, but we’re right on track.”

Johnson’s Caleb Williams plans

Amongst his biggest goals as Bears head coach is helping quarterback Caleb Williams reach his ceiling. There have been growing pains throughout the offseason program, but plenty of highlight plays as well. Overall, Johnson is pleased with Williams’ growth thus far and expects him to only develop further in camp.

“Sometimes you get wrapped up when you’re in the multiple-play-call game of being in the perfect play all the time for the perfect coverage and that look of the defense,” Johnson said. “And really with him, it doesn’t matter so much what the play call is. If it’s the perfect play, then it’s great. It’s there. If it’s not, then he’s able to find a way to make it work. So I think there’s a little bit of that that’s going on right now and figuring all that out. But he has done a great job so far digesting.”

Not only was Matt Eberflus a defensive-minded head coach, but clearly he and Williams were not on the same page. Since being hired, Johnson has put on emphasis on mentoring Williams. The pair will be attached at the hip through their first season together in Chicago.

Both head coach and quarterback understand how important the tandem is. If Williams struggles, the Bears won’t take a step forward. And it’s up to Johnson to help get him there. Clearly a plan is in place, but both Williams and Johnson must execute in their roles.

Johnson won’t fix Chicago Bears alone

As head coach, Johnson will get the most attention from the media. Same goes for the credit when things go well and the blame if they don’t. But Johnson made sure to stock his coaching staff with both new coaches and veterans, to bring fresh ideas as well as an experienced perspective. Now that the roster has started to get to know the coaching staff, Johnson is hopeful the players understand what they bring to the table.

“This coaching staff means business,” Johnson said. “They know what good football looks like. They know what winning football looks like. And they’re committed to bringing that here.”

Offensively, Johnson hired the youngest offensive coordinator in football, with Declan Doyle being just 29-years old. But Chicago also has Eric Bieniemy at running back coach, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and quarterbacks coach JT Barrett have experience working under Johnson while offensive line coach Dan Roushar has been a coach since 1986.

Defensively, Dennis Allen will be calling the shots, coming to the Bears with over two decades of NFL coaching experience. Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett made the NFL leap in 2020, continually rising up the ranks. Furthermore, passing game coordinator Al Harris hasn’t only been an official NFL coach since 2013, but he played 14 seasons in the NFL.

Overall, Johnson has done everything in his power to build out a potent Bears coaching staff. All in an effort to help Chicago climb back to the top of the NFC North.

