Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has brought a completely different vibe to the team. Following the awful era of Matt Eberflus, it was clear that the team needed a complete different change in culture.

Since being hired, Johnson has brought his hard-nosed coaching and win-first mentality to the team. On top of a well-put coaching staff, Johnson has already shown he is going to be around in Chicago for a long time.

Throughout training camp, Johnson has been extremely tough on his players. He has pulled numerous players out of drills due to mistakes and has reportedly “screamed” at Caleb Williams as well.

In a new interview with Kay Adams, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze discussed how the vibe “feels different” for the team.

The Chicago Bears head coach continues to set the tone, according to DJ Moore

In their interview on the UpAndAdams show, Moore and Odunze explained that the vibe is different for the players, and it will move to the fans when the wins start coming.

Moore also jokingly said that his head coach can be “scary at times” due to his seriousness.

Johnson has won players and fans over with how serious he has taken the preseason and training camp. During the second preseason game, Johnson looked angry while being up 28-0 in the second quarter,

Matt Nagy: aw shucks man we just gotta watch the film and find out the why Matt Eberflus: that was the worst loss of all time but I think we handled it the right way Ben Johnson (up 28): if we let them score even a single time the team is walking home from Soldier barefoot pic.twitter.com/R5cq5XFgDM — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 18, 2025

I've been dying for a honed in, methodical, over obsessive about winning head coach for the Chicago Bears for as long as I can remember. It's why I wanted Jim Harbaugh so badly, but man, everything is pointing at Ben Johnson being THAT guy.

pic.twitter.com/U0JyBeCbqW — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 18, 2025

The Bears clearly needed a coach who would be tough on his players; it seems Ben Johnson is the right guy for the job. It’s great to see a huge shift in culture for this franchise, hopefully it will lead to winning football.

