Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson chasing two big names in first-year head coach rankings

Head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival to the Chicago Bears has brought an extreme level of hype over the Windy City. However, he wasn’t the only big name head coach hiring in the 2025 cycle.

Johnson interviewed with nearly ever team that had an opening. Ultimately, he decided to choose to the Bears and their Caleb Williams-led offense. A hefty contract worth $13 million a year certainly didn’t complicate matters.

But alongside their head coach upgrade, the Bears must show improvements on the field. Which is why Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has Johnson at No. 3 on his first-year head coach rankings, behind Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders and Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Bears already had talent at the skill positions,” Sobleski wrote. “Beyond Williams, D’Andre Swift is a capable weapon at running back. Wide receiver D.J. Moore has 966 or more receiving yards in five of his seven seasons. Rome Odunze is a recent top-10 selection. The Bears also added tight end Colston Loveland in this year’s first round to go along with veteran Cole Kmet.

“As long as the offense picks up—and it should with Johnson now calling the plays after being deemed one of the game’s brightest offensive minds—Chicago’s defense is more than capable of holding up its end of the bargain, especially after the hire of Dennis Allen as coordinator.”

“But a tough schedule may keep the Bears from 10 wins,” he concluded. Biggest problems for Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears Johnson himself isn’t the issue. He is considered one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. It’ll be a difficult transition going from offensive coordinator to head coach. However, if Johnson is as advertised, the Bears have found their leader for the foreseeable future. But the head coach is being thrown into the gauntlet in year one. For starters, Chicago is coming off of a 5-12 season that included a 10-game losing streak. But their 2025 schedule isn’t doing the team any favors. Playing in the NFC North, all divisional matchups will be hard fought. The Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings all the made the playoffs in 2024, and they aren’t trying to give up their spot. But alongside their division does, the Bears will be facing both the AFC North and NFC East. That includes matchups with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and two of the stronger teams in the NFL in the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Johnson knew the mountain he had to climb when he accepted the job. The Bears’ first schedule in his tenure will be the ultimately test of how he operates as a head coach. Why Pete Carroll, Brian Schottenheimer ranked higher Pete Carroll was a Bears head coaching target at one point, before they landed on Johnson. The former Seattle Seahawks head coach was out of the league after leaving that position. But now with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is expected to immediately elevate the franchise. The Raiders bottomed out in 2024, going just 4-13. However, alongside Carroll, Las Vegas brought in a brand new quarterback in veteran Geno Smith. The pair have experience working together on the Seahawks. Add in sensational tight-end Brock Bowers and star rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders are starting to look scary on offense. With their defense ranking 15th in 2024, allowing 333.1 yards per game, it’s easy to see how Carroll’s arrival could boost the Raiders into the playoffs. The Cowboys hit rock bottom in 2024, finally moving on from the Mike McCarthy era. Brian Schottenheimer isn’t as big name on his own as Carroll, but his last name carries heavy weight. Furthermore, the fact he was with the Cowboys prior to 2025 should add some continuity to the coaching staff. Dallas has the pieces for success on both sides of the ball. Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons are both defensive stars while the Cowboys paired CeeDee Lamb with fellow wide receiver George Pickens. If quarterback Dak Prescott stays healthy, the Cowboys are planning on competing. So are the Bears, who are looking to make a statement in year one under Johnson. Immediate success in Chicago would make any rankings a moot point, Johnson will have firmly proved himself to the Windy City.

