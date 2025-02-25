Up until Matt Eberflus was fired during the 2024 season, the Chicago Bears’ defense was by far the strongest unit on the team. Defense as a whole has been the anchor of Bears football for a majority of the organization’s lengthy history, so seeing the group take such a drastic step back after the coaching change in November spoke volumes.

The reason why the Bears stayed in games they realistically have any business being in during the Eberflus era was because of how often the defense showed up when it mattered the most. If you look back at the 2018 squad that tragically lost to the Eagles in the Wild Card round, they were held together by the best defense in the league.

While having an incredible defense is certainly never a bad thing, the NFL has gravitated to an offensive heavy league now more than ever. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers have had dominant defenses over the past few seasons but their lack of offensive production prevents them from going anywhere in the playoffs.

Johnson knows how important all three phases of the game are going to be the Bears in his first season as head coach. There are some things that need to be cleaned up in each unit, but that’s for the front office to attack with full force this offseason.

Ben Johnson acknowledges the Chicago Bears need to be balanced

When Johnson spoke to the media at the combine on Tuesday, he reiterated that all three units would be extremely important entering 2025.

“We want playmakers all over the roster,” Johnson said.

These seven words from Johnson aren’t earth-shattering by any means, but it’s important to note that he wants to make sure this team is as well-rounded as possible entering his first season leading the charge. Chicago has been known as a quarterback graveyard historically. They’re hoping to change that narrative with the Johnson and Caleb Williams duo on the offensive side of things moving forward.

Williams has two playmakers to work with on offense already in receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. While the Bears are going to add a third wideout to the fray before camp, the main focus for the front office with this offense will be binging in three new offensive lineman to protect Williams and improve the run game.

The current Chicago Bears defense could worry Ben Johnson

Johnson also mentioned in his presser that he wants defenders he struggles to scheme against on his team, but that’s not always an easy thing to achieve.

“But at the same time, we know complementary football wins in this league,” Johnson said.

This wasn’t a direct shot toward the defense from Johnson by any means, but it isn’t the biggest boost of confidence either. The main thing missing from the defensive side of the ball that the front office cannot ignore for another offseason is in the pass rushing department.

Montez Sweat needs help getting to the quarterback and not having a strong edge rushing group will not fly in new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme. The long time New Orleans Saints coach prioritizes pressure up front and runs a 4-3 system.

