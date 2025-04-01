The Chicago Bears’ front office has done everything in their power to bolster the offensive line this offseason in preparation for Caleb Williams’ second NFL season. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie, and improving the line’s interior was a top priority for general manager Ryan Poles.

He addressed the guard positions in the trade market by bringing in Jonah Jackson from the Rams and four-time all-pro Joe Thuney from the Chiefs. Williams’ new center is a guy he will become very close with over the next few seasons. The Bears’ front office swung big on Drew Dalman in free agency by handing him a three-year deal with nearly $30 million guaranteed.

While the starting line appears to be set and ready to roll, the depth is still a bit questionable. With injuries galore up front a season ago, having some decent insurance on the bench is important for the 2025 squad. This group will be comprised of veterans and younger players, and one of them has the support of new head coach Ben Johnson entering camp this summer.

Ben Johnson has faith in Kiran Amegadjie

Kiran Amegadjie struggled when he was given opportunities in his rookie season with the Bears. The offensive tackle was a third-round draft choice last year out of Yale and is a local product from Hinsdale. The notable game where Amedgadjie had a tough time was the Monday night matchup on the road against Minnesota in December when he had to make a spot start in the place of an injured Braxton Jones.

Johnson talked about Amegadjie and the potential that he still believes that the 23-year-old has entering his second season in the league.

“I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year,” Johnson said. “He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect. He had a lot of traits to work with. We’re not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations (in ’24).”

The Bears invested a day-two pick in Amegadjie last year, so it’s good to hear that Johnson sees a place for him on the roster further down the road. With all of the movement on the line this offseason and the depth brought in, Amegadjie won’t be forced to be thrust into situations that he is not ready for.

Kiran Amegadjie could move to the inside for the Chicago Bears

The best part of the Amegadjie experiment is that it doesn’t end with him being a tackle or not. He has the frame to make it work on the inside if all else fails, and the Bears’ staff could develop him into a future starting guard if any major injuries happen to Jackson or Thuney.

While the goal should be to keep working on Amegadjie as a tackle with Jones hitting free agency next season, there is a world where it just doesn’t work for him on the outside. There is also a possibility of the Bears drafting a tackle with the 10th overall pick in this month’s draft if Ashton Jeanty isn’t available, so that would alleviate pressure from Amegadjie in a big way moving forward.

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson’s first step in evolving Caleb Williams Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE