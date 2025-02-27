As Ben Johnson steps into his new role as Chicago Bears head coach, he’s looking for playmakers. At the wide receiver position, there is perhaps no better playmaker on the Chicago’s roster than DJ Moore.

Coming over in the Bears’ blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers, Moore immediately solidified his role as the top option in Chicago’s passing attack. He was a key weapon for rookie Caleb Williams and will continue to be called upon as the quarterback continues to develop.

Johnson is well aware of Moore’s skill set and what he brings to the table. But he is also challenging him to add an extra element to his game to set the Bears up for long-term offensive success, via the Waddle & Silvy podcast on ESPN1000.

“DJ Moore is one of the best run-after-the-catch receivers in the NFL,” Johnson said. “I don’t know that the rest of the league knows that per se. So we’ve just got to find a way to get him the ball a certain number of times every game.”

“Of course, he knows he better be blocking as well,” Johnson continued. “Because no block, no rock.”

DJ Moore’s career with Chicago Bears thus far

In Moore’s first season with the Bears, he broke out for 96 catches and career-highs in both receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (eight). His yardage (966) and touchdowns (six) dropped in 2024, but Moore set a new career-high with 98 receptions.

And even if his numbers were down, he still led the Bears in receiving yards. The receiver below him was Keenan Allen, who didn’t register 800 yards receiving. With John supposedly fixing Chicago’s offense, it seems likely that Moore will be one of the biggest beneficiaries, doubling down on his already solid approach.

Allen did lead the Bears in receiving touchdowns with seven. His departure would seemingly open up more red zone opportunities for Moore. But that all depends on how Chicago plans to address their wide receiver room in free agency and the draft.

Regardless of who they bring in, DJ Moore will undoubtedly have a major role in the Bears’ 2025 offense. Getting even stronger as a blocker would only have Moore shining brighter in Johnson’s eyes.

Fixing Bears passing attack

Even with Moore, Allen and first-round rookie Rome Odunze, the Chicago Bears still ended their 2024 season ranked 31st in passing, averaging 181.5 yards per game. Williams’ 3,541 passing yards ranked 17th amongst all quarterbacks.

To fix the passing attack, Chicago’s plan must come in three parts. For starters, it’s figuring out exactly who will be in the wide receiver room. Moore and Odunze are locks, but Allen is set to become a free agent. Behind him, only former fourth-rounder Tyler Scott remains. The Bears must decide who their third wide receiver option will be in Johnson’s offense.

Not a secret to anyone paying attention to the Bears, but Chicago must fix their offensive line for any success with the ball in their hands. Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024. He can’t make plays if he’s spending half the game on his back. The Bears must be diligent in ensuring they’re strong in the trenches.

Thirdly, it all comes down to consistent coaching. Chicago made an unprecedented move in firing head coach Matt Eberflus midway through the 2024 season. That also switched around Thomas Brown’s role as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was released previously. The Bears are still building their offensive foundation. Having an actual gameplan in place would add much-needed consistency.

The Detroit Lions were explosive under Ben Johnson, but it’d be foolishly to expect the Chicago Bears to immediately become offensive world beaters. Still, Johnson knows exactly what it takes to build a strong offense. DJ Moore will be one of the key pieces of Chicago’s revolution.

