Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson not pressing Jaylon Johnson panic button yet

When Chicago Bears training camp opened, it was announced that star cornerback Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a long-term leg injury. While he hasn’t been able to make his injury return at any point, head coach Ben Johnson isn’t panicking just yet.

The regular season is drawing closer, with the Bears preparing for their second preseason matchup. Johnson still has time to make his return, but the chances of him suiting up during the preseason are looking bleak. Chicago knows that if the cornerback were to miss any regular season action, it’d be a major blow to their defense.

Johnson, the head coach, is hoping the cornerback’s injury doesn’t come to that. He is remaining optimistic and says Johnson, the cornerback, is still headed on the right path to return, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“He is right on track. Everything I said last time,” Johnson said. “He is right where he needs to be. Those types of injuries, you don’t know short term, long term. Everyone is a little bit different. But I think we’re going in the right direction right now.”

Jaylon Johnson’s run with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally selected Johnson with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a difference maker from the minute he came to Chicago. But over his last two seasons, the cornerback has hit a different gear.

Johnson has been named to the Pro Bowl back-to-back years. In 2023, he made 36 tackles alongside career-highs in passes defended (10) and interceptions (fours). While his passes defended (eight) and interceptions (two) fell in 2024, Johnson set a new career-best with 53 tackles. Furthermore, his 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 20/222 cornerbacks.

Playing in the daunted NFC North, having a cornerback like Johnson is crucial. He’ll go toe-to-toe with any opposing team’s top receiver. The cornerback has laid forth some lofty goals for himself in 2025, including being named an All-Pro. But there’s no doubting another strong campaign would have Johnson amongst the upper echelon of current NFL cornerbacks.

But the first step in that plan is getting back onto the gridiron. Johnson thinks everything is going to plan and Johnson will be ready for Week 1. But the Bears would be more confident seeing the cornerback return to practice at some point during training camp.

Unheralded weapon climbing up Chicago Bears depth chart amid training camp Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE