When Chicago Bears training camp opened, it was revealed that cornerback Jaylon Johnson is dealing with a long-term leg injury. In his absence, another cornerback has caught the attention of new head coach Ben Johnson.

Tyrique Stevenson is entering a make-or-break season in 2025. Not only will it be his third year in the league, but the defensive back is still looking for redemption after his actions during the Washington Commanders Hail Mary disaster. Especially playing for a new coaching regime, Stevenson must make a strong first impression and stay consistent throughout the season.

He has succeeded so far in the first goal, as Stevenson was listed as the starting cornerback across from Johnson on the team’s first unofficial depth chart. Furthermore, while the cornerback’s time playing under Coach Johnson has been brief, it hasn’t taken long for Chicago’s lead man to see stark improvement, via the team’s Tuesday press conference.

“He’s an awesome person, that’s what stands out first and foremost. He’s got quite a personality, he’s good to talk to. He works hard, sometimes he talks a little bit too much. He’s a guy you want on your side,” Johnson said. “He understands this is a big year for him, going into year three is really make-it-or-break-it for a lot of guys. He is approaching this right way. The competition we’ve had in that room has been really good not only for him but the rest of the guys. I’m excited for the direction he’s heading in right now.”

Tyrique Stevenson’s run with Chicago Bears

Stevenson was originally selected by the Bears with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting 16 games. Stevenson made 86 tackles, 16 passes defended and fourth interceptions, which all remain career-highs.

Like many of those on the Bears, the cornerback had a down year in 2024. Overall, he made 78 tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions. To his credit, Stevenson led Chicago is pass break ups. However, his 58.9 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 134/222 cornerbacks.

To this point in his career, Stevenson is most known for his actions during the Commanders Hail Mary. Rather than guarding his man, the cornerback was seen taunting the crowd. With Washington actually completing the pass, Stevenson has been receiving flack ever since.

His 2025 season will be crucial in terms of his short and long-term future with the Bears. If he bounces back and thrives in the new scheme, the 25-year-old will remain a key piece in the secondary. But if the struggles continue, Chicago will have to seriously examine the position.

Stevenson embracing change

The cornerback isn’t shying away from his 2024 downfalls. As he prepares for his junior season, Stevenson is putting his head down and solely focused on proving himself to the Bears, via Matt Danielewicz.

“I feel like this is a big year,” Stevenson said. “I feel like last year was a big year, my rookie year, every year is a big year. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come play in the NFL and every down counts. Every year is a big year; every down is big to me.”

In terms of his plans to bounce back, Stevenson is looking towards the future. He understands the expectations on his shoulders and all the noise being hurled his way. But the cornerback is putting it all behind him and is only considering the upcoming season.

“Keep my same aggression and my mentality when I’m in the game. Put behind me? Pretty much anything that shows negative on my resume,” Stevenson said. “That’s technique, game situations, that comes with any little thing. Not hustling, not showing effort that I need to on certain plays — anything like that I want to put behind me.”

While preseason games must be taken with a grain of salt, it’ll be a crucial test for Stevenson. If he can matchup well against outside competition, his leash as CB2 will only get longer.

