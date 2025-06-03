Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson breaks silence on shocking Lions retirement

Ben Johnson is preparing to craft a new legacy with the Chicago Bears. However, he’ll always be remembered for the offensive masterclass he put together with the Detroit Lions.

At the center of that success, quite literally, was center Frank Ragnow. He played seven seasons with the Lions, including all the years when Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator. On Monday, Ragnow decided to officially retire.

Johnson and Ragnow’s time together came to an end after the 2024 campaign. However, the head coach will never forget what the offensive lineman brought on and off the gridiron. On Wednesday, Johnson took an opportunity to address Ragnow’s retirement and explain what made him such a special player, via the team’s press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t know if I’ve been around a tougher player in my life than him,” Johnson said. “He was a pleasure to coach, pleasure to be around. He makes everyone around him better. The number of injuries that he had and he was still able to play through is pretty remarkable. Whether you were in the locker room with him or you competed against him, everybody in this league had a high level of respect for him.”

Frank Ragnow’s NFL journey

After being named a two-time First-team All-American at Arkansas, the Lions selected Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, starting all 16 games. Ragnow officially moved to center in 2019 and begun seeing even further success.

From 2020-2024, Ragnow was named to the Pro Bowl ever season except 2021, where he only appeared in four games due to a toe injury. The offensive lineman was named Second-team All-Pro in three of those seasons.

The 2024 campaign was one of those seasons, as the center continued being an elite option for the Lions. Ragnow’s 85.3 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked third/64 centers. He was dominant as a run blocker, ranking third with his 90.8 grade.

Still, injuries had taken their toll over Ragnow’s career. Overall, he decided it was time for his body to get some rest. Ragnow made 96 total starts over his NFL career and earned the respect of all who lined up next to or across from him.

Chicago Bears’ Drew Dalman attempting to be next great center

As Johnson begins his Bears tenure, Drew Dalman will be his new offensive line building block at center. Chicago signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract almost immediately after the legal tampering window opened. Only 26-years-old, Chicago is confident Dalman will be a key piece of Caleb Williams’ blocking scheme for the foreseeable future.

He certainly proved why the Bears were so willing to dole out a new contract in his final season with the Atlanta Falcons. While an ankle injury limited him to just nine games, Dalman’s 78.8 grade from PFF still ranked fourth/64 centers. His 79.8 run block grade ranked fifth.

Johnson helped the Lions finish sixth in rushing, averaging 146.4 yards per game. The Falcons were right behind them at 10th, averaging 130.5 YPG. Bijan Robinson had a breakout campaign, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. While Dalman can’t take all the credit, it’s an indication of what his presence provides to the run game.

By the way Johnson describes him, it may be hard for Dalman to match Ragnow’s toughness. However, the Bears are simply looking for strong and consistent play from the interior of their offensive line. If Dalman lives up to the hype, Johnson has found yet another star center to coach.

