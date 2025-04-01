Ben Johnson broke the internet and intensified the rivalry between NFC North fanbases with a quippy one-line answer during his introductory press conference as Chicago Bears head coach.

“I kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year,” Johnson said that day at Halas Hall, referring to his time as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, and now having the opportunity to stay in the division as a head coach.

Understandably, the line played much better across the Windy City than it did in the land of the frozen tundra.

Matt LaFleur brushes off Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s comments

For Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, it would have been easy to take Johnson’s comments as a shot across the bow, or even as bulletin board material to tuck away for when the teams meet this fall.

After all, LaFleur has led Green Bay to the postseason each of the past two years, and Johnson arrives in Chicago hoping to break the Bears’ four-year postseason drought.

LaFleur, though, didn’t take the bait.

“It’s all good,” LaFLeur told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Fort Lauderdale. “I’m sure he’s playing to the fans a little bit. It is what it is. I’m not going to lose sleep over that.”

If nothing else, Johnson’s comments made for interesting fodder and could create some drama in the lead up to the Bears’ games against the Packers this season.

Johnson is also looking to build on his own success against the Packers, given that Detriot was just .500 against Green Bay during his six seasons in the Motor City. With an ascending young quarterback in Caleb Williams, some offensive firepower with receivers Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore aided by a bolstered offensive line, the Bears could be well positioned to help Johnson do exactly that.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson plans to demote a few veterans in 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE